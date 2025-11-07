PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

The Oilers are coming off back-to-back losses in St. Louis and Dallas earlier this week, where both contests saw them concede multi-goal third-period leads.

It’s already happened six times this season where the Oilers have given up a two-goal lead in the final frame – four of those have resulted in defeats like on Tuesday and Wednesday night – that hasn’t sat well with the team’s coaches and players, who know they have to do a better job at closing out games after giving themselves a long enough grace period through the first month of the season to try to get themselves on track.

“Probably a little bit more desperate, a little more urgency to win games,” McDavid said. “I think we're putting ourselves in good spots. We're not closing them out, and that's a thing we're normally pretty good at. So, it hasn't been the trend this year, but something we’ve got to figure out.

“When you've done it six times, you’ve got to talk about it. It's a fair question and something that we want to figure out. As I said, we’ve done a good job of putting ourselves in some pretty good spots, but we haven't found a way to close them out. That's an area we’ve got to clean up.”

McDavid said after Friday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena that it starts with using their speed against an equally fast and dangerous team in the Avalanche, wanting to see him & his teammates use it to their advantage at both ends of the rink for the full 60.

“Obviously, we can skate and they can skate,” he said. “They got some special players over there that really move well, and you see the young guys, they buzz around pretty good. We’ve got to start using it, though. Get in on the forecheck, get some pucks back and get through the neutral zone. That's been a real problem for us.

“We’ve got to break the puck out and move up the ice the whole way. We have to find a way to do a better job at it as the games are wearing on.”