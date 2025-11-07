PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

For Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, playing fast begins from the back end with the defencemen moving the puck and jumping into the play, which was the focus of Friday’s practice after the Oilers returned to the ice at the DCA following a team off day.
After this two-game homestand, the Oilers embark on a season-long seven-game road trip out east, where practice time will be at a premium, so they’re eager to make the most out of the little time they have moving forward to work on areas they need to address.
“They have to be able to make plays,” Knoblauch said of the defence. “They’ve got to be able to get shots through, break out the puck well and score off the rush. Oftentimes, it's because the defencemen are joining and they might be even leading the rush or coming in late as a fourth man. But we want the defence to get involved, and the only way you can get involved is if you're skating.
“Today, we did have a lot more drills with our defencemen getting up in the play and getting them skating. But I think one of our strengths is our back end and how it can provide some offence. We have to play to that, but we also have to practice it, too.”
After the return of Alec Regula from injury this past Wednesday, Coach Knoblauch had him in a pairing with Darnell Nurse after liking what the two showed together early in the season, so he's interested to see how their partnership will shake out with another opportunity.
"They had a very strong game against Vancouver at home, and hopefully they can pick up where they left off," Knoblauch said. "We want to do it sooner than later, but we also want to give Reggie a little bit of time to get acclimated again. We spent so much time playing and not practicing that we just didn't want to put him in that position."
Knoblauch added that forward Mattias Janmark is "very close" to returning and could be back in the lineup either on Saturday against the Avalanche or on Monday versus the Blue Jackets, while Hyman could return "within the week" during Edmonton's upcoming road trip to the East Coast.