PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

Against the Blackhawks, Draisaitl set up Jeff Skinner early in the third period for the winger's 10th goal of the season before he returned the favour almost seven minutes later, capitalizing on a turnover and sliding it to Draisaitl to deliver a quick shot that lifted the Oilers into a 3-1 lead in the second of back-to-back games after their 3-2 triumph over the St. Louis Blues in overtime on Tuesday.

Skinner has found instant returns alongside Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin following a lineup shuffle by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday in Chicago that moved him up to the second line, where he's expected to remain on Friday against the Avalanche.

"It's pretty good. I think he's an easy guy to play with," Skinner said of playing alongside Draisaitl. "He wins a lot of battles and makes a lot of great plays. I missed one there in the first. I think he kind of set me up on the wide-open net there, but I thought Podzy played great, too. He's really disruptive on the forecheck. He makes a lot of plays that go unnoticed, but I felt pretty good with those guys."

"Jeff's been playing really well. His details have been good," Knoblauch added. "He's been checking hard, he's been getting in the forecheck and he's been in the right positions defensively. The third goal was absolutely a result of those. He gets the assist on it, but just being in the right place to break up that play to get the puck down, and if he's not in the right plate defensively, they're probably on a rush against and we have to defend. But he was able to break that play up and give us a scoring chance."

In a similar fashion to Tuesday in St. Louis, the Blue & Orange had to hold off a late surge from their opponents before claiming the extra point in overtime after Chicago used their fresh legs from three days rest to put the Oilers on the back foot by scoring twice in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Captain Connor McDavid recorded the primary assist on both overtime goals, giving the Oilers sudden-death victories in back-to-back road games that kept them ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with a 34-16-4 record.