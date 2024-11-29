PREVIEW: Oilers at Utah HC

"I thought we played an excellent game against Rangers," Corey Perry said. "We were skating, moving the puck, we had guys going to the net and we broke the puck out. It was everything that you wanted to see and emotionally, we were involved in the game and that just tells me right there that this team was ready to play. So that's something we continue to talk about each night and we've gotta be ready tomorrow."

Leon Draisaitl is flirting with a 60-goal pace after scoring his 16th goal of the season in Edmonton’s win over the Blueshirts, which temporarily tied the German for the League lead in goals with Florida’s Sam Reinhart. You can understand Leon’s desire to keep playing through the break, but any chance your team gets to rest, it’s important to take them as they come.

“I would have rather kept playing, but it's nice to rejuvenate a little bit, get away from hockey and just get to relax,” he said. “I’m excited to get going again, though.”

“The rest is always good, but again, I think many of us would have enjoyed playing for a couple of more weeks and maybe get a little break later on. But we'll get another one in December, which will help.”

Perhaps no one benefitted more from the break than Zach Hyman, who participated in Thursday’s pre-flight practice at Rogers Place as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury that’s resulted in him missing the last two games.

"He's been going through the steps," Knoblauch said. "He's feeling much better, and there's a chance that he's playing this road trip sometime.”

Hyman is travelling with the team and hopes to return before the road trip concludes on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, but any time out for the winger is time spent trying to get back to full health and back into the dressing room as quickly as possible.

"No question, it's very frustrating," described Hyman. "Obviously timing-wise, a lot more this week to kind of rest and recover, but like any player, I don't like missing games. I love playing hockey, so I love being out there with the guys. It helps when we win, but it's more frustrating when we lose. It's kind of out of my control, and I'm hoping to get better day by day."