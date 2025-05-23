PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

To limit both penalties and rush chances, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch says his team can do a better job by limiting the opportunities they need to defend in their own zone, using better forechecking that leads to more puck possession and less time for Dallas to attack.
"The more time you defend, the more time you're in a position to take a penalty," the coach said. "When they push, you're in a position to defend, and you're getting vulnerable to having to take a stick infraction or any infraction. The more we can possess the puck, the more we can spend in the offensive zone, and we'll be less likely to spend time where we'll take penalties. I hope we're not taking penalties in the offensive zone.
"They're a good five-on-five team and do exceptionally well on the power play. We'll have to adjust to get better and give them fewer opportunities."
The Oilers have become accustomed to these early roadblocks in the 2025 playoffs, falling to 2-4 in Game 1s as they try to find their footing early in the series before figuring out their opponent. This one will appear no different, but luckily, they have proven experience navigating these challenges.
Heading into Game 2, the Oilers will try to correct their shorthanded struggles to take back home-ice advantage.
"This group's always responded to these types of situations pretty well, and I'd expect the same tomorrow night," McDavid said. "We've had disappointment through various times in these playoffs and have responded really well. I expect us to do that again tomorrow."
"We've been really good in high-pressure situations, high-pressure games. Game 2 would be one of those where we've got to find a way to get a win here. A lot of positives came out of Game 1. We didn't find a way to get a win. We don't need to change a whole lot. We get a kill or two, and that game's maybe different. It's a great opportunity for our group."