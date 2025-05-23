PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

DALLAS, TX – Splitting on the road in the first two games of the Western Conference Final would’ve always been a positive outcome for the Oilers.

As they aim to even up the series with a victory in Game 2 at American Airlines Center before heading back to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4, their collective desire to avoid going down 2-0 to the Stars and bounce back from Wednesday’s disappointing 6-3 defeat in Game 1 has everyone in the locker room feeling like they missed out on a great opportunity, and that Friday is a ‘must-win’ game.

“You don't want to go down 0-2. It's that simple,” Corey Perry said. “But I think after last night with the way that it all went down and what happened, everybody's got that feeling that we let one slip away, and we’re a little upset this morning. So you go out tomorrow and use it to your advantage. You play harder, you do the little things a little harder, and the bigger things will happen.

"That second game is important. You start on the road and you’re hoping for a split. We have that opportunity tomorrow.”

The Oilers know their penalty kill will have to be better if they’re going to even up the series on Friday night after it unravelled for three power-play goals against in a 5:26 stretch of Dallas’ five-goal third period in Game 1, overturning a two-goal lead for Edmonton to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Final.

Holding a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes, the Oilers faced a crucial kill with 58 seconds left in a carry-over hooking penalty to Brett Kulak near the end of the second period. Miro Heiskanen scored through traffic to cut into the lead before a pair of high-sticking calls against Evander Kane and Corey Perry resulted in two more quick strikes from Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene 2:09 apart to give Dallas the 4-3 lead.

Tyler Seguin then combined with Sam Steel off the rush with under four minutes left for his second goal of the game, and Esa Lindell added an empty-netter to seal the 6-3 victory in stunned fashion for the Blue & Orange, who controlled the majority of play at five-on-five and scored a PPG in the first 40 minutes.