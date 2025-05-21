PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

Edmonton's star players know they'll have to get their team's power play going on the road to have success against the Stars, having gone 0-for-14 with the man advantage and having yet to score away from Rogers Place in the 2025 playoffs. The Oilers have scored just two PPGs over their last seven games.
McDavid said that while it's been frustrating that the power play hasn't been able to factor into these playoffs, there's encouragement knowing that when they do figure it out, it's going to be a major difference for them with their already formidable depth and team goaltending led by Stuart Skinner.
"I didn't think we generated enough last series," McDavid said. "I thought the Vegas PK was tough, and we didn't really figure them out, which we normally do over the course of a series. We normally figure the kill out, so we didn't find a way to do that. But thankfully, it didn't need to be a factor. It'll need to be a factor moving forward for sure, and I would expect the power play to get it going."
The duel between Stuart Skinner and Jake Oettinger between the pipes will be intriguing to watch, considering their history from last year's WCF and that both netminders are coming off strong finishes to the Second Round.
Skinner recorded two straight shutouts to help close out the Vegas series after allowing 15 goals in his previous three playoff games, and is 4-2 with a 1.91 GAA and .922 SV% over six career playoff games against Dallas. Oettinger is 8-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 SV% in 13 games during the 2025 playoffs, having faced the most shots of any goaltender with 394.
Oilers winger Corey Perry, who's tied with Leon Draisaitl for the team lead in goals (five), could prove to be Edmonton's 'X-Factor' in this series with his ability to cause havoc around the crease. Edmonton has proved they can win games in different ways this postseason, and Dallas is going to put that to the test.
"Just continue to chip away at it," Draisaitl said. "He's a good goalie. There are lots of good goalies left playing right now, so you're going to run into goalies that are feeling themselves. It's just a matter of something that we've done really well in the playoffs, creating some confusion and havoc in front of him. He's been seeing it, so I think we've got many guys willing to go there and make it dirty and hard for him."