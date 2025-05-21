PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

The Stars have the NHL's highest scorer of the 2025 playoffs on their roster, who wasn't a part of their six-game loss to the Oilers last season. Mikko Rantanen lit up the first two rounds for 19 points (nine goals) in 13 games, followed closely by Connor McDavid (17) and Leon Draisaitl (16) this postseason.

Along with Evan Bouchard, the quartet makes up the four players who've recorded five multi-point games in these playoffs. But collectively, both the Oilers and Stars would pick out their depth scoring as the main reason why they've been able to get back to the Final Four this postseason.

Of the 14 forwards for the Oilers who've suited up for at least a game in these playoffs, 13 of them have been able to find the scoresheet, with Jeff Skinner being the only outlier after Kasperi Kapanen scored the OT winner in a 1-0 victory over the Golden Knights in Edmonton's clinching Game 5 last series.

"Especially at this time of year, that's what wins you hockey games, right?" Draisaitl said. "It hasn't really been our top guys in these playoffs. Our depth has won us games for the most part, and they've carried us and given us a chance to win every night. You need that at this time of year."

On the other side, Dallas has received goals from 10 of their 14 forwards after having eight 20-goal scorers during the regular season. Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson have yet to find their scoring touch in these playoffs, but the Stars also receive a boost from the return of Miro Heiskanen to the blueline.

Heiskanen missed the final 32 regular-season games and the first 10 postseason games with a knee injury before returning for Game 4 of the Second Round. The Finn played 23:40 in Game 6, looking like his confident self and finishing the series with two assists on their top defensive pairing with Thomas Harley.

"I think they had eight 20-goal scorers, so they score by committee. Everybody up and down the lineup," McDavid said. "Obviously, Rantanen's playing great, their goalie's playing great, and they got a tough back end. The list goes on and on of things they do well. They're a good team. It'll be a great test."