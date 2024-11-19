PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Senators

The Oilers conclude their three-game road trip & back-to-back games on Tuesday against Ottawa

Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Oilers conclude their three-game Eastern road trip on Tuesday night with the second of back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 5:00 MT or listen live on the Oilers radio network, including 880 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game & Post-Game Shows, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content, including The Drop documentary series.

The Canadiens shut out the Oilers 3-0 on Monday night

PREVIEW: Oilers at Senators

OTTAWA, ON – The Edmonton Oilers hope a trip to the Nation’s Capital for the second of back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night can yield a better result than their two previous stops in Toronto and Montreal.

Zach Hyman's will play in his 600th NHL game on Tuesday after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reached 900 NHL games in last night's 3-0 shutout defeat to the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa forward Claude Giroux will suit up for his 1,200th NHL contest tonight at Canadian Tire Centre, where the Senators are a solid 5-2-1 on home ice this season to help contribute to an 8-8-1 record.

After losing 4-3 in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Oilers came into Montreal where they’d earned points in 18 of their last 21 visits (10-3-5), but Monday’s performance would be headlined by a 30-save performance from Sam Montembault, who blanked the Oilers for his second career clean sheet in the 3-0 victory to the Canadiens.

Edmonton's record dropped to 9-8-2 this season.

The Oilers had their chances in the first 39 minutes of the first two periods, including three power plays where they went 0-for-3 before giving up the go-ahead goal on a redirection from Brendan Gallagher with 31 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

"I feel like we have chances every night, but right now, we're not bearing down on the looks that we're getting," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. "We've gotta stick with it. We know we have a lot of really good goalscorers in here and everybody can contribute, but right now, for whatever reason, it hasn't gone in for us."

Mattias talks after the Oilers were shut out 3-0 in Montreal

Montreal skated toe-to-toe with Edmonton and defended strongly in the second and third periods as the game went north-to-south, getting a second goal from Kaiden Guhle 5:52 into the third and keeping the Oilers to the perimeter for much of the contest.

An empty-netter from Jake Evans confirmed Edmonton’s second shutout defeat of the season, losing their second straight game.

"A lot of credit to them defending and keeping us out to the outside, but we can work for our chances too – whether it's making a few more passes, not turning the puck over the blue line, or getting a little more presence around the net," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"There's some stuff that we can do a little bit better, but a lot of credit to Montreal, because they did a lot of good things.”

The Oilers are a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill since Nov. 10 after operating with the League's worst PK percentage (59.0 percent) in their previous 14 games, knowing they'll need to continue that trend tonight against Ottawa to get a favourable result in the final game of their three-game road trip.

Edmonton will have to do a better job getting to the hard areas of the ice to score the greasy goals after spending most of Monday’s loss on the outside. Gallagher’s go-ahead goal fit what the Oilers are looking for themselves, hoping to put more pucks on goal with bodies in front and traffic coming through the shooting lanes.

"In the O-zone, I thought we had a lot of puck time, but there were moving parts and pieces going everywhere and a lot on the perimeter," Derek Ryan added. "So more of a mentality change where we know we can't score pretty goals all the time. We've got to kind of grind it out and get a greasy one every now and then."

Derek speaks following Monday's shut-out defeat in Montreal

The Senators won their last meeting against the Oilers, but this has been one of the most one-sided matchups over the past five seasons between two Canadian teams, with the Oilers holding a 12-2-1 record against Ottawa dating back to the North Division of the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

Edmonton and Ottawa represent two of the top teams when it comes to shot differential this season (+7.8 and +5.6, respectively), while both teams will be thinking they could've deserved a few more goals despite what their regular-season records suggest to this point. The Senators are averaging the most hits (28.7) this season, while the Oilers are last in the league at 13.7.

The Oilers are 0-3-0 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers claim Kasperi Kapanen off waivers

GAME RECAP: Canadiens 3, Oilers 0

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nurse out five to 10 days; Pickard starts vs. Canadiens

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens

RELEASE: Oilers recall Josh Brown from Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

TAIT'S EIGHT: McDavid's milestone makes for incredible night at Rogers Place

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 2 (OT)

RELEASE: McDavid makes history with 1,000th NHL point

BLOG: Oilers eager for victory on potential milestone night for McDavid

PROJECTED LINEUP: Arvidsson out as Pickard gets another start against Nashville

RELEASE: EOCF announces Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

RELEASE: OEG Sports & Entertainment announces launch of ICETOM

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)