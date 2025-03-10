PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

Following a five-game losing streak at the end of February, the Oilers have rattled off three wins out of four after winning two-thirds of their games in a three-game homestand at Rogers Place last week, with their last win boasting some strong performances from a pair of new arrivals in defenceman Jake Walman and winger Max Jones.

"[The pace] was probably the biggest thing I noticed," Walman said. "Just the compete level and these guys are always on. It feels like a different level and I'm just really excited to play at that level. And like I said before, meaningful games. I think that was kind of almost like a pre-playoff game."

The Sabres dropped to their sixth straight defeat on Saturday night after being shut out 4-0 by the Panthers, with Deadline acquisition Josh Norris playing 20:27 in his club debut following his trade from the Ottawa Senators in a deal involving forward Dylan Cozens.

Buffalo saw the departures of a pair of longtime members in Dylan Cozens, Henri Jokiharju and Dennis Gilbert at the Deadline on Friday after it was looking like they'll miss the playoffs for an NHL-record 14th straight season. Former Oilers centre Ryan McLeod is tied with Josh Norris with 33 points in 59 games this season and has cooled off in recent games from a hot stretch over January and February.

The Oilers will be feeling like all four games of this road trip are winnable as they try to chase down the Vegas Golden Knights for top spot in the Pacific. After visiting the Sabres, the Oilers will head to the Big Apple for games against the Devils, Islanders and Rangers.

In their last contest, Edmonton had a 5-1 lead through 40 minutes against the Stars on Saturday that quickly turned into a one-goal lead after the visitors scored three times in 4:12 during the third period, but they were able to hold on to pick up two points in what was a potential preview of a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final.

"I think there'll be battles down the road with these guys at some point," Walman said. "And like I said, I think that was probably the perfect game for me to kind of start off and get the feeling of what it's like."