PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings

The Oilers recorded 50 shots – needing 37 to record their first goal in the second period – and were able to keep the Penguins to the perimeter and let Stuart Skinner make the big saves when he needed to. They had 21 straight shots before inevitably breaking through on a Leon Draisaitl snap shot off the far post with 13 minutes left in the period after limiting the Penguins to only five shots in the opening 20 minutes.

"Leon was able to break that down with the wrister off the rush there, so especially the way the season started, it's nice to see our guys not get frustrated. They stuck with it," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Stuart Skinner robbed Erik Karlsson in the final frame with the right pad on a point-blank chance and then Noel Acciari on a short-handed two-on-one, leading to his teammates helping him lock down the clean sheet in the final minutes of regulation with two penalty kills and plenty of blocks, capping off a complete 60-minute effort from the Oilers.

"I thought just all around, we played a really solid game," Skinner said." It started with the D zone, and then from there, we were able to capitalize on some offence. And that's normally how it starts for us - when we're solid in the D zone, we get a lot of chances. In the first period, I had five shots and everything was from the outside. So just an amazing team effort."

"Even when there's, 12 or 15 seconds left, we were doing everything we could to keep them out of the zone and that gives you a lot of pride in the group. We want to do well on our PK, and I know that the guys were fighting for me and a couple of kills, too."