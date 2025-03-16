PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers

NEW YORK, NY – Closing time in the City That Never Sleeps.

The Edmonton Oilers will close out their four-game road trip against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night after they came up with a huge 2-1 victory in overtime on Long Island two nights earlier to snap their two-game losing streak.

The Oilers beat the Rangers 6-2 earlier this season at Rogers Place on Nov. 23 and have points in nine of their last 11 meetings, going 8-2-1 in that span and 4-1-0 in their last five games under the famous roof of MSG in Midtown Manhattan.

Over on Long Island on Friday, Leon Draisaitl scored his 49th goal of the season in overtime before pointing down the ice to his goaltender after Calvin Pickard helped him reach 100 points by starting the winning sequence at the other end with a heads-up play in sudden death.

Pickard quickly moved the puck to Connor McDavid from his own crease without skipping a beat before Draisaitl was sprung on a breakaway that the German buried far side on netminder Ilya Sorokin to cap off an exciting overtime period at UBS Arena.

Pickard set a new career high for wins with his 16th victory that saw him provide some steady goalkeeping by making 24 stops and supplying one of the game-winning assists – the fourth of his career and first as an Oiler.