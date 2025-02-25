PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

TAMPA, FL – If Edmonton’s experience has taught them anything about dealing with these difficult stretches, it’s that the only solution is to show trust in one another and their process before arriving the next day ready to work.

“This group is pretty resilient. This group has a lot of confidence,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said following Monday’s practice at Amalie Arena.

“We're not going to quit on ourselves or dismantle the way we think of ourselves based on a couple of efforts. With that said, we also know that we’ve got to get back to the approach of taking it one day at a time and just conquering that day by being the best we can, and the rest takes care of itself.”

After suffering back-to-back defeats coming out of the 4 Nations Face-off break to the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals, the Edmonton Oilers will attempt to regroup and get back on track as they head to Amalie Arena for a meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The Oilers have just two wins over their previous 14 visits to Tampa (2-11-1) and hold a record of 2-4-1 in their last seven games, with both of those victories coming in overtime against St. Louis and Chicago before the break and three of those losses being consecutive games.

Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal in each of their last six games, going 5-for-13 on the penalty kill in that span, and will look to avoid becoming the fifth team in the NHL this season to allow a PPG in seven straight games.

The Lightning have won five games in a row and earned a point in seven straight outings after beating the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa are 12-3-1 in their last 16 home games and hold the NHL's best home record since Jan. 7 at 8-1-1, owning a plus-10 goal differential in all three periods this season and continuing to show their perennial contender status by holding down third place in the Atlantic Division with a 32-20-4 record.