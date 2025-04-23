PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 2)

Kings forward Phillip Danault ended Edmonton’s heroic rally in Game 1 when he fluttered through his second goal of the game on Los Angeles' last rush with 41.1 seconds left in regulation, avoiding the late collapse for the Kings with a 6-5 victory that gives them the 1-0 series lead.

“We knew that it was going to be a difficult task,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “LA's playing really well, especially at home, but it was nice to see that we were able to break through and score some goals late in the game – something that we haven't done very much of.”

"I think there's some areas that we thought we could be better, including staying out of the penalty box. They scored two power play goals, so there's the difference of the game. But there's other things that we need to get better at to give ourselves an opportunity."

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is confident the Oilers can draw on their veteran experience in these moments to earn a split of the first two games of the series with a better 60-minute effort in Game 2. To do that, the Oilers will have to wipe the slate clean from Game 1 and focus solely on on what's ahead of them.

"It's in the past and you can't do anything about it, so you earn from your mistakes and just move on," Skinner said. "Even if it was a great game, I'd be saying the same thing. It's time to reset. That's kind of playoff hockey. I've talked about before the whole roller coaster of emotions of a series, so whether you win 6-0, win 6-5, lose 6-0, whatever happens, you just gotta forget about it and move on to the next one."