PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings

The Oilers have outscored their opponents 15-6 over their current three-game winning streak – with 12 of those goals coming in three separate four-goal periods in victories over the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and San Jose.
The last 18 goals for the Blue & Orange dating back to a 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 14 have been scored at even strength, which has helped dampen the impact of a 0-for-11 cold spell for the power play over the last five matches.
“I think we're bearing down on chances a little bit more,” said defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who has five assists during a four-game point streak. “I think we're getting more looks and sustained pressure, but at the end of the day, it's about scoring goals and that's what we've been doing.
"I feel like we've had chances all year, but right now we're bearing down on them and that's been paying dividends for the last couple of games. So we're looking to continue that.”
The individual buy-in toward collective team defending in the group has been a major factor in Edmonton's 13-6-0 record under Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and is the basis of the team's foundation for building their game heading into what'll be a stiff test against the Kings on Friday night.
"I think it's just a commitment to everyone doing their job and trusting each other that everyone's going to do their job," Desharnais said. "I think we kind of got away from that where at the start of the season. We were kind of not trusting our partner, not trusting our linemate, and I think with our work ethic we were relentless trying to get to our game.
"Now that we have our game, we just got to keep doing it, keep trusting each other, and by doing that I think that our confidence is going to be really good."