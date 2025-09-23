PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (Preseason)

EDMONTON, AB – Decisions, decisions.

As the Oilers prepare for their first back-to-back of games of the 2025 preseason against the Jets on Tuesday, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch knows there are going to be some tough personnel choices to make before a team day off on Thursday as they start to trim their squad down from 55 players.

The Oilers split results with the Flames in split-squad action to open the preseason on Sunday with a 3-0 shutout at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and a 3-2 overtime loss at Rogers Place. Edmonton will host Winnipeg on Friday before welcoming Vancouver on Sunday as part of an eight-game exhibition slate.

On Monday, forwards Tommy Lafreniere (Kamloops) and David Lewandowski (Saskatoon) were both returned to their respective WHL teams – the first of many moves you can expect in the coming days following the back-to-back against Winnipeg & Seattle – with their weekend exhibition against Vancouver on Saturday at Rogers Place being their final home pre-season game before their final two tune-ups come on the road next week vs. the Kraken and Canucks.

By next week, you can expect a few roster spots for the Oilers to remain up for grabs, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to have a good grasp of his opening night roster with only a handful of players still competing to stay in Edmonton.

Knoblauch is keeping an eye out for consistency and versatility among his players in the expanded Oilers roster, hoping to assemble what he thinks will be the core group that will take them into the final pre-season stretch and set the foundation of their opening night roster on Oct. 8 against the Calgary Flames.