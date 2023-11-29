PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

The forward with 1,024 games of NHL experience – 551 of those with the Oilers over three separate stints – owns a veteran savviness that helped produce their opening goal on Tuesday when he quickly put a shot on goal right off a face-off win by rookie James Hamblin that snuck under the arm of netminder Logan Thompson for a 1-0 lead.

"It's nice to see Sam, who hadn't played in a couple of games," Knoblauch said. "He was the guy that came in the lineup and we were just talking about it in practice. He scores a lot in practice because he's always shooting to score, and immediately he shoots that and it's a bad angle, but he knew what he was doing. It was a good play."

On the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Hyman’s place, Mattias Janmark got the call and was rewarded in the second period when he set a screen and had Mattias Ekholm’s shot go in off his back after first striking the chest protector of Thompson.

“Janny I thought played a really good game, especially on the penalty kill,” Knoblauch said. “Made a lot of big plays, but you need guys going to the net and he absolutely benefited by going to the net.”

The Swedish forward has indeed been a critical contributor to Edmonton’s penalty kill that’s now killed off 18 straight infractions over the past four games after going 5-for-5 against the Golden Knights.

“You want to play freely and not always worry about taking a penalty, and I just find the best teams typically have good penalty kills," Knoblauch added. "They can kill and they defend really well five-on-five, and right now over the last three games, I thought we've done a pretty good job of that and we have to continue doing that."