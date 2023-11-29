PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

“That's how we want to play,” Knoblauch added. “We made two mistakes on the breakouts – one was a positional thing and one's more of a skill thing – and both of them led to goals against. But up until then, it was perfect. That's how we want to play.
“Sometimes it happens, and we're obviously we’re going to address how those mistakes did occur and how we can try and eliminate those, but overall that last 20 minutes, it was great until those five seconds before they scored.”
The Oilers now look ahead to Thursday where they’ll try to continue their three-game win streak at Canada Life Centre against the Winnipeg Jets, who’ve lost two straight after being shut out on home ice by the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Tuesday.
Despite a two-game skid, the Jets own a 12-7-2 record and have had one of the NHL’s hardest strength of schedules, while allowing three or less goals in 11 straight games.
Winnipeg has at least a point in five of their last seven against the Oilers, amassing a 4-2-1 record over their previous seven meetings.
Coach Knoblauch confirmed that Zach Hyman will travel with the team to Winnipeg in hopes that the winger will be able to play despite his illness that kept him out of Tuesday’s victory over Vegas.
Gagner is expected to be the fill-in once again if Hyman’s unable to go and face his former team of 48 games in 2022-23. The 34-year-old spoke about his time in Winnipeg after Thursday’s pre-flight practice where he celebrated his 1,000th NHL game back on Dec. 29, 2022 against the Vancouver Canucks, becoming the 375th player to reach the milestone.
“I really enjoyed my time there. It's a great group of guys,” he said. “The organization treated me really well. I think everything around my 1000th game, the way they handled all of that made me feel pretty special. So yeah, definitely some great memories there. My family really enjoyed it, so it's always nice to go back to places that you have kind of fond memories of.”