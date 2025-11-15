PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC – On high alert for Zach Hyman's arrival.

All signs are pointing to forward Zach Hyman making his long-awaited season debut on Saturday night for the Edmonton Oilers in a tough test against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center, providing them a major boost to their lineup with the return of one of their offensive and veteran leaders.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said before Thursday's defeat in Columbus that Hyman is anticipated to play on Saturday in his first game since suffering a fractured wrist on a hit delivered by Mason Marchment during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery almost immediately, resulting in the premature end to his postseason with 11 points (five goals) and 111 hits in 16 playoff games before spending the next five and a half months recovering and rehabbing for his expected return on Saturday after missing the first 19 games.

Hyman will be a huge addition with 258 points (144 goals) in 308 career games as an Oiler, along with 60 points (35 goals) in 68 playoff contests across two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final. In each of his four seasons with Edmonton, the winger has scored at least 25 goals and 40 points, setting new career highs in 2023-24 when he notched his first 50-goal season (54) and finished with 77 points before adding 16 goals and six assists in 25 playoff games.