PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC – Though it’s been a tough stretch of recent games, the Oilers are looking forward to the challenge of coming into Carolina and earning a win to put an end to their five-game losing streak before they return to Oil Country.

"It's nice now we're heading into Carolina. They're a top team and they certainly know how to win, especially at home," defenceman Brett Kulak said. "So the challenges are big and that's perfect for us right now."

Having lost five straight games including four in a row on this five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers will be looking to break their slump at Lenovo Center against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday before heading home for three games at Rogers Place next week.

The Oilers were beaten 4-3 by the Florida Panthers on Thursday in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final where they conceded two goals in a 2:43 stretch of the third period that ended up proving to be the difference in their fifth straight loss.

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves for his team, but two unlucky bounces in the first two periods and both a mistimed change and a hard-working solo effort from Carter Verhaeghe in the final frame had them reeling to their longest losing streak since the 2021-22 season when they dropped seven in a row.

"Every year kind of brings up different battles and different adversities for every team to go through. This is another one where we get to kind of figure it out as a team," goaltender Stuart Skinner said. "So it's gonna obviously take all of us chipping in together, talking to each other about what we can do better, and sometimes you got to go through it."