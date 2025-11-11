PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

"The group likes to put itself in a tough spot, and then just when you think it's a tough spot, we go a little bit further," McDavid said. "Then we decided it's time to go, so that's what the second period was. We hear it. We understand that what happened on Saturday was not what we want to display to our fans, and we understand. We're all trying to win games, and we did that tonight."

"It's not a cheap ticket, and these fans love this team," Walman added. "We love the fans. We're trying to do as much as we can, but when we're not performing out there, I wouldn't be happy either if I were sitting in the stands too, so we're trying our hardest. We know it's a hard-working city, and that's what we needed to do. We need to get back to that to get out of this funk."

Just 58 seconds into the third, McDavid scored an incredible goal with a spinning backhand finish that sent Mateychuk to the ice, before the captain showed his speed and drive to tuck in the 4-3 goal at 6:21 of the frame with another terrific solo effort that had him putting the team on his back leading the rally.

"Connor wasn't going to let us lose tonight. He was so focused on getting the job done," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The bounce that Edmonton needed came while shorthanded in the last minute, when Jake Walman had an attempted pass deflect off the stick of Mateychuk and past netminder Jet Greaves to make it 4-4 and send the game to overtime, becoming the first Oilers defenceman to score a shorthanded goal in the last minute of regulation.