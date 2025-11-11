PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

The Oilers begin a seven-game road trip on Wednesday with the first of a back-to-back set against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Philadelphia Flyers

© 2025 NHLI

By Ian Smyth & Jamie Umbach

The Edmonton Oilers begin a seven-game road trip on Wednesday with the first of a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 5:30pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content from inside the locker room.

The Oilers rally past the Blue Jackets in a 5-4 overtime victory

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

EDMONTON, AB - Road ready.

After Monday's miraculous third-period comeback led by Connor McDavid's two goals, and topped off with an overtime winner from Jack Roslovic, the Edmonton Oilers will look to build off the positive momentum from a 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets when they begin a seven-game road trip with the first of back-to-back games on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"It was a big win," McDavid said. "This was a big win at home before going on a long stretch here after what happened on Saturday, so it felt like a little bit more of a bigger game than you usually get in November, and I thought it showed.

"We hung on right to the end."

Connor speaks after scoring twice in the 5-4 overtime victory

An electric rollercoaster victory over Columbus might be just what the Oilers need to start stringing some wins together after needing a response from Saturday's humbling 9-1 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, which served as a wake-up call on some of the early struggles they've experienced this season.

The Oilers demanded more from themselves and came out with more energy on Monday night, starting with Trent Frederic sparking the bench by dropping the gloves with Mathieu Olivier to garner praise from his teammates for stepping up and setting the tone. Vasily Podkolzin had a team-high five hits and delivered a heavy check early in the game on Denton Mateychuk, who'd be under attack all night from different directions over the full 60 minutes.

"Huge credit to Freddy for trying to give us a little spark. Can't say enough good things about him. That was huge," the captain said. "Not a lot of guys take on that guy. So as I said, huge credit to him. We talked about guys maybe getting out of their comfort zone a little bit, and guys responded. I thought there was good energy. Guys came out crashing and banging and a little bit more emotion, which was all good stuff."

Goals from Sean Monahan and Boone Jenner had the Blue Jackets leading 3-1 after two periods, and the fans voiced some of their displeasure in the final minute before the intermission, which has undoubtedly been shared by the players about their slow start to the season.

But things changed drastically in the third period, when some Connor McDavid magic and a little bit of luck changed the outlook completely.

Jake talks after scoring twice in the 5-4 OT win vs. Columbus

"The group likes to put itself in a tough spot, and then just when you think it's a tough spot, we go a little bit further," McDavid said. "Then we decided it's time to go, so that's what the second period was. We hear it. We understand that what happened on Saturday was not what we want to display to our fans, and we understand. We're all trying to win games, and we did that tonight."

"It's not a cheap ticket, and these fans love this team," Walman added. "We love the fans. We're trying to do as much as we can, but when we're not performing out there, I wouldn't be happy either if I were sitting in the stands too, so we're trying our hardest. We know it's a hard-working city, and that's what we needed to do. We need to get back to that to get out of this funk."

Just 58 seconds into the third, McDavid scored an incredible goal with a spinning backhand finish that sent Mateychuk to the ice, before the captain showed his speed and drive to tuck in the 4-3 goal at 6:21 of the frame with another terrific solo effort that had him putting the team on his back leading the rally.

"Connor wasn't going to let us lose tonight. He was so focused on getting the job done," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The bounce that Edmonton needed came while shorthanded in the last minute, when Jake Walman had an attempted pass deflect off the stick of Mateychuk and past netminder Jet Greaves to make it 4-4 and send the game to overtime, becoming the first Oilers defenceman to score a shorthanded goal in the last minute of regulation.

Jake speaks to the media after scoring in overtime vs. Columbus

In overtime, it was Jack Roslovic who completed the comeback against his hometown team, having hit the post earlier in the game but getting out on the ice in sudden death to take the pass from Walman and backhand it past Greaves on a breakaway to secure the rallying 5-4 victory.

Walman (2G, 1A) and Roslovic (1G, 1A) both had multi-point nights, with McDavid leading the charge for their team with two goals in the third period while providing positive leadership that Roslovic commended post-game.

"The way that the guys control the locker room is unlike anything I've seen anywhere else," he said. "Not that it's good to be on a bunch of teams, but like I said, it's a cool perspective to see and be in this locker room and have such good camaraderie with guys.

"It's really fun. Everyone feels like they're pulling the rope."

With their big victory, the Oilers now hit the road for a season-long seven-game road trip where they'll move forward with confidence against some high-quality Eastern opposition – beginning with the Flyers (8-5-2), who occupy the second Wild Card spot in the conference after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Saturday.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins out a week as Janmark returns to face Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 9, Oilers 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Oilers & West Edmonton Mall announce autograph session

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers st Stars

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard starting Monday's first of back-to-back against Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Oilers add Slaggert as Director of North American Recruiting

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

GAME RECAP: Rangers 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers