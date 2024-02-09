PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

William Karlsson’s empty-netter with 34 seconds left in regulation ended Edmonton’s 14-game streak of allowing two goals or less, while Connor McDavid’s solitary short-handed tally early in the first period meant their streak of scoring more than two goals in 17 straight games was also over.

Stuart Skinner stopped 23-of-25 shots, but there wasn’t enough offence in front of him on the night to keep his personal 14-game win streak – an Oilers franchise record – from running to a full stop.

"I liked a lot of parts of our game," Connor McDavid said post-game. "I thought it was a very similar game to how we've played throughout the entire streak. We just didn't find a way to get the win. Their goalie played well and made some big saves, and it's always a tough game in this building. We were expecting that. It's disappointing, but we move on."

The 16-game win streak contributed to a rapid rise up the Pacific Division standings for the Oilers, who needed a run to get back into the playoff race with a 29-16-1 record and 59 points from a slow 5-12-1 start in their first 18 games.

Thursday’s date with the Ducks is the first chance for the Oilers to start another run, but it's a process that begins with taking care of the individual details to do enough every night just to earn the two points – a process that helped them assemble their incredible win streak.

“I think that was kind of one of the first things that was said after the game the other night. I thought we played well,” Evander Kane said. “We created enough chances to outscore them and obviously win the game, but you're not going to win them all and they're a good team, so you give them credit.”

“If you look back to the 16 games we won, we probably didn't have our best 60 minutes every single night and got lucky a couple of nights or found ways to win when maybe we didn't deserve to. That's the way the NHL works and good teams find ways to win.”