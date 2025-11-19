PREVIEW: Oilers at Capitals

So far on this long seven-game road trip, the Oilers have split their record with two overtime wins and two losses. One of their overtime victories came Saturday over the Hurricanes, when Leon Draisaitl scored 19 seconds into the extra frame, but the Oilers couldn't carry that momentum into their game at KeyBank Center on Monday.

"I thought we actually came out with a pretty good start the first few shifts and built a little bit of momentum, but then I think it was just a case of not executing," Brett Kulak said. "We ran into a pretty good goalie over there. He's playing well and we're just not really playing to the level we want to get to."

The Oilers have showcased the level of play they want to reach at various points this season, but they've struggled to maintain it consistently after their winning streaks have lasted only two games (including some heroic third-period comebacks) before being followed by a similar stretch of losses.

"Yeah, we're all feeling that. It's just been spurts of where we're playing what we want to play like, and it's just not enough," Kulak added. "We've got to put in full 60-minute efforts, and I think just going to keep working away at it right now. Everyone's got to find some chemistry with their linemates and just up it a little bit."