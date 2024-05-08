PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (Game 1)

VANCOUVER, BC – The time for debate has come and gone. Let’s just drop the puck.

“I don’t know how much more we need to talk about this,” Leon Draisaitl said on Monday. “We’re going into Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We don’t care about what happened in the regular season, and I bet you that they don’t either, as much as you think. We’re a different team now. It’s going to be tight-checking, with two really good teams going at it.

"The team that plays the better hockey will win.”

A rivalry unseen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1992 will return on Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks renew post-season pleasantries in Game 1 of their second-round series at Rogers Arena.

The Oilers won’t need any extra motivation in proving they’re the better team over seven games of a post-season series despite a one-sided regular-season affair that went firmly in the Canucks’ favour with all four victories – three of which being during the Oilers’ 2-8-1 start in their first 11 games.

It’s been so long since those early-season meetings for Mattias Ekholm that it’s difficult now to describe the difference now, recalling Edmonton's 8-1 loss in the season opener in Vancouver that he missed because of a hip flexor injury and the two others he played in – 4-3 and 6-2 defeats – that contributed to their challenging start to the year and a coaching change soon after.

“It's hard to compare,” he said after Saturday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena. “I think we've shown over the last few months that we’re a different group. We have a different mindset. We’re playing with a lot more pace than I think we did at the start.

“It's difficult. It feels like years ago back to the start of the season, so it's hard to remember. I don't even remember the games.”

The arrival of Kris Knoblauch behind the Oilers' bench on Nov. 12 sparked a 46-18-5 run over the rest of the regular season for the Oilers, having been near the bottom of the NHL standings at the time of his hiring before being getting back on course to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

"I think we're really confident in our group. We love playing for each other. We have a great sense of self-belief in the locker room and confidence," Ekholm said. "And I think that all comes from what you do throughout the season as you build your team, and that adversity helped us help build who we are. So with that said, it's up to us to maintain the pace and it's going to be a great challenge."