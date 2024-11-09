PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

On Wednesday, that critical error came in cruel fashion during the last minute of regulation when it looked like the Oilers would at least earn a point.
The Golden Knights took advantage of a lost assignment by Evan Bouchard late in the game, resulting in Hanifin being left wide open to score the winner with 48.4 seconds remaining, putting the stamp on a disappointing finish for the Oilers after Mark Stone ended up adding a late empty-netter to seal the 4-2 victory.
With an overall record of 6-7-1 this season, the Oilers aim to win more battles starting on Saturday night when they face another Pacific Division rival in the Vancouver Canucks.
"I think every division game obviously brings a little bit more importance," Zach Hyman said. "Every game is worth two points, but the divisional games – if you win, you get two points, and the other team loses two points. So divisional games are more important."
Hyman is starting to pick up offensively, scoring goals in three of his last four games, and believes that the Oilers have shown signs of breaking out similarly to how they turned the page following the appointment of Kris Knoblauch behind the bench last season – almost a year ago to the day on Nov. 12, 2023.
"I think we're getting opportunities," Hyman said. "We gotta start finishing on our chances, and it was similar story to the beginning of last year. You kind of just gotta get to the net. I think we gotta score in those dirty areas. We haven't done enough of that, and it's amazing when you start going to the net how many more opportunities you get."