PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC – There was the first 50 minutes, and then, there was everything else.

Beyond giving up a last-minute winner on Wednesday night, the little mistakes that contributed to Edmonton’s 4-2 defeat on home ice to Vegas can all be traced back to the midway mark of the final frame, when an otherwise positive performance from the Oilers through two-and-a-half periods was spoiled after giving up a power-play goal to the Golden Knights that inevitably changed their entire outlook on the contest.

“We win that 2-1, and we’re happy with the effort we put in,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after Thursday’s practice. “But we made some very costly mistakes in the last 10 minutes.”

The Oilers were leading by a goal with 11:28 left in the final frame when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a holding penalty in the Golden Knights zone, giving their Pacific Division rivals, who’d scored 31 goals in their previous six games (5-for-14 on the PP), the opportunity to equalize on their second power play of the night.

Noah Hanifin tallied the tying goal just past the 10-minute mark with a wrist shot that found its way through Stuart Skinner’s five-hole from distance, undoing what the Oilers thought had been a positive first 50 minutes defensive by keeping one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams to only one goal.

“We have to be careful on how we assess what was good and what was bad,” Knoblauch said. “In the first 50 minutes, we would’ve been happy if that game had ended there, but in the last 10 minutes, we weren’t very pleased.”