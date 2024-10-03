PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

With the left side looking full with Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse and Brett Kulak in their expected spots to begin the regular season, Dermott’s ability to play both sides could benefit the 27-year-old in his hopes of earning a contract and a place on Edmonton’s opening-night roster against Winnipeg.

“It was definitely a different summer for me,” Dermott said post-game on Wednesday. “I've had a contract every other summer, so it was definitely a little stressful and anxiety-provoking, but I tried to do what I do since I was a kid, which is that I just love to play hockey and I think that's what I've been trying to get back to the last few years here.”

Dermott has found comfort with the Oilers despite his situation on a PTO. He acknowledges the belief that assistant coach Paul Coffey puts in his defencemen every shift and the coaching staff's willingness to let him play to his strengths despite the expected mistakes of the preseason, and that's allowed him to focus a lot more on improving over Camp.

"The coaching staff here is unbelievable, especially with how I've been thinking about the results a bit too much in the past," he said. "They're great with kind of just letting me play my game. Mistakes are going to happen, but if I stop playing my game and stop being creative when that happens, then that really takes away from the player I can be.

"I think [Coffey] is behind me, giving me tips and telling me to get up on the play pretty much every shift I'm out there. So that really goes far for players. I don't know how many people behind the TV can really see that, but it speaks volumes for the type of guy he is. He's obviously been through it all, so it's great to have him and you can really trust his voice and everything he's saying."