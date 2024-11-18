PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens

MONTRÉAL, QC – Shake it off.

The Oilers travel to Montreal coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat where they mostly outplayed the Toronto Maple Leafs. They outshot their opposition 30-22, won the special teams battle (1-for-2 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill), and had more expected goals (1.39 to 1.24) over the duration of the match, as per natural Stat Trick.

Despit losing 40 seconds into overtime, the more important storyline from the game was the health of Darnell Nurse, who was hit with an illegal check to the head from Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves early in the second period and was slow to get up.

Thankfully, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, he was seen walking around and joking with trainers post-game and appears to have avoided any major injury.

“I am worried about our player. Obviously, contact to the head… you don’t want to do that.” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game on Saturday. “You’re worried about his well-being. It was contact to the head and that's what I saw.”

Ryan Reaves was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Safety on Sunday, citing that Reaves "closed in on Nurse as he rounds the net, and delivered a high, hard check that cut across the front of Nurse’s body, missing his core and hitting his head.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shared a similar sentiment and knows it's “tough to see one of your teammates down like that.”

“I think it’s a dangerous play,” Nugent-Hopkins said post-game. “He has got to know Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there.”