PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens

MONTREAL, QC – When the Edmonton Oilers hit the ice at the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada, they’ll take aim at setting a new team record.

The Blue & Orange matched a franchise-best on Thursday night by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime to pick up their ninth-consecutive victory – accomplishing a feat that’d only been done twice by the Oilers in 2001 (February 20 to March 13) and last year during their 14-0-1 run to end the 2022-23 regular season (March 27 to April 13).

The conclusion of the regular season in April of 2023 prevented the Oilers from having their opportunity to set a new team record for consecutive wins, but on Saturday, this composed and determined team will have that chance to set a new benchmark for the franchise that would exceed any win streak from Edmonton’s dynasty days of the 1980s.

While there’s certainly excitement in the locker room for a second chance this season at reaching double-digit wins and setting a new franchise record, the Oilers are determined to keep the same hard-checking approach that’s allowed them to go 17-3-0 under Head Coach Kris Knoblauch – including two separate eight-game win streaks – and pull to within three points of the Los Angeles Kings and the Pacific Division’s top three.

“It speaks to our group and that resilience,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse, who scored the overtime winner on Thursday.

“I think the care that we have for each other, it hasn't been easy to get to this point. There's been a lot of highs and lows, and it’s going to continue to be a roller coaster of things that go on throughout the season, but we've been able to keep it pretty even-keel.

“To be able to win nine in a row, it’s pretty special. It's cool to tie a franchise record, but with that said, we just move on to the next one and try to win one game.”