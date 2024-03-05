PREVIEW: Oilers at Bruins

The Oilers begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 5:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

PREVIEW: Oilers at Bruins

BOSTON, MA – Right now, the Edmonton Oilers feel they’re playing solid hockey, and their four-game win streak goes a long way in affirming those thoughts inside the locker room.

And with the condensed schedule they have in front of them, coupled with their ambitions of winning the Pacific Division, they feel like it’s the right time to get into a groove for the coming regular-season push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I think just getting in that rhythm,” winger Warren Foegele said. “The next few months is every-other-day kind of hockey, and we are looking at the standings and we want to finish first in our division as well for the West.

"Efforts like [Sunday] will help us get there."

The Oilers completed the sweep of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday night with a confident 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins after defeating the Seattle Kraken 2-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The win made it four straight victories for the Blue & Orange after losing three straight from Feb. 21 to 24 – a losing skid that began with a 6-5 overtime defeat on Feb. 21 against Boston, who'll be Edmonton's first opponent when they open a four-game road trip on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The Oilers have outscored their opponents 15-6 in their lasr four games after taking advantage of a tired Penguins team on Sunday and scoring six goals – including four in the second period – while receiving 22 saves from Calvin Pickard in the 6-1 win that improved their overall record this season to 37-20-2.

"I think we took advantage of a team that had been travelling and played late last night," defenceman Brett Kulak said after recording two helpers in the win. "We had a little bit of travel too, but they were coming at the end of a road trip, and I thought we took advantage of it. We were up one after the first period, but thought we really built our game. I thought it was strong from the start. We didn't take any steps back and we were able to capitalize on those chances in the second period."

Corey Perry scored his eighth goal of the year in Sunday’s victory and now needs two points to reach 900 for his career, while also making him the 18th player in NHL history to reach 900 points and have 1,400 penalty minutes.

Only two active players have reached both milestones, with one being Evgeni Malkin, who scored the Penguins lone goal in Sunday’s victory for the Oilers, and Brad Marchand, the captain of the Bruins who needs two goals to become just the fifth player in franchise history with 400 goals.

Leon Draisaitl recorded three assists, while Zach Hyman added a pair of goals to make it 10 goals in the last eight games for Edmonton’s leading scorer.

McDavid has a point in 11 straight games after scoring and adding an assist against the Penguins and looks to record a point in 12 straight games for the third time this season.

The Oilers captain leads the NHL in points since Nov. 20 with 84 and needs just three more points to reach 100 points for the seventh time in his career, and for the fourth consecutive season.

After defeating Pittsburgh, Edmonton currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division – three points above the Vegas Golden Knights and nine back of the Vancouver Canucks with four games in hand on the division leaders.

