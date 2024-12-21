PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB – Bring it home before the holidays.

After fighting back to beat the Boston Bruins in overtime, the Edmonton Oilers will look to keep things rolling into the holiday break when they host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon in the first of back-to-back games at Rogers Place this weekend.

“It’s Christmas time, but these are two games we can finish strong on,” Assistant Coach Glen Gulutzan said after Friday’s practice.

“We've had a good little stretch. It would be big for us to bank some of these points, so that's what we're kind of focused on."

The Oilers are 9-2-0 in their last 11 games, outscoring their opponents 47-25 after winning four of their last five against top-tier opposition in Boston, Florida, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Vegas, bringing their overall record to 19-11-2 with two games left before breaking for the holidays.

"It's always nice when you're able to play against really competitive teams and get the right results because I think the belief is high in this room, and we believe that we can be a really good team," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "With that said, you can say it all you want, but you've gotta go out there and prove it.

"It was a good stretch, I would say, but the unit's not content at all and knows there's still work to be done. We've laid a foundation, but there are still levels to our game that can continue to improve."