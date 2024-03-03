PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Penguins

Skinner commended the defencemen in front of him for their often-unheralded work in helping lock down the victory, with Vincent Desharnais putting his body on the line late in the game around the crease, but another blueliner in Brett Kulak stole the spotlight with the game-winning goal.

The Stony Plain product let go of a wrist shot that went off the left post and in behind goaltender Philipp Grubauer for his third goal of the season, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the third period.

“It’s always feels good contributing that way,” Kulak said. “I know it doesn't happen all the time, but when you see one go in, it feels good – especially since it was a tight game. There weren't too many goals happening and it proved to be a big one, so it was exciting.”

The 30-year-old's shot looked like it might’ve caught a piece of Leon Draisaitl’s stick on the way through, but the German, who reached the 30-goal mark for the sixth straight year earlier in the game, pointed towards his defenceman to acknowledge that it was his goal.

As Sportsnet play-by-play Jack Michaels said during the broadcast, you usually have to defer to the reactions of the players on the ice and this proved to be correct on Saturday, with Kulak getting the credit for his first goal since New Year's Eve in Anaheim and the all-important insurance goal that would come in handy later in the final frame.