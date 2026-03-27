PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Ducks

The Ducks can put a seven-point gap between themselves and the rest of the Pacific with a regulation win over the Oilers on Saturday, having gone 4-0-1 in their last five games after needing overtime to beat the Flames 3-2 on Thursday in Calgary.

The Oilers currently sit five back of the Ducks after picking up the extra point in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday, where Evan Bouchard sniped his career-high 20th goal of the season at 3:10 of overtime to move his team two ahead of Vegas for second in the Pacific with nine regular-season games left.

“Every point is magnified. It’s hard to gain points when there are only nine games left,” Hyman said. "So a big win for us to stay ahead."

After recording his 800th career assist on Matt Savoie's opening goal, McDavid won the faceoff cleanly to Bouchard in overtime to pick up his 80th assist of the season, becoming the eighth player in NHL history with at least three 80-assist seasons and tying Nikita Kucherov for the league lead in points (121).