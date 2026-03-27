PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Ducks

"The last two games have been both really good," Ingram said. "We found a way to play that's giving us success and now it's just not being stubborn and sticking with it, just playing simple. We're a good enough hockey club where we're going to get our chances, so as long as we don't give them any, we're going to be just fine."
Further to Ingram's analysis, Coach Knoblauch says that the Oilers are currently playing the right way to not only earn a playoff spot and win the Pacific Division, but compete and thrive in the postseason like they have over two straight trips to the Cup Final.
"We're looking more like we're playing a playoff game, like things matter," Knoblauch said. "Attention to detail and we're simplifying our game. It's nice to see. And obviously, the games are so important right now that everyone seems like they're dialled in and needing to. They know the urgency to play right."