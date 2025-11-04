PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers st Stars

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

DALLAS, TX – Looking for a response in the Lone Star State.

After last night's late winner from the St. Louis Blues, the Edmonton Oilers will look to finish their back-to-back set with a victory over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, aiming to get back on track and into the win column before returning home for a two-game homestand.

The Blues battled back from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in 2:30 late in the second period, tying things up on tallies from rookie Dalibor Dvorsky and captain Robert Thomas before Pius Suter buried a rebound for the last-gasp winner with 1:23 remaining in regulation at Enterprise Center on Monday evening.

Jack Roslovic's third goal of the season on the power play and Andrew Mangiapane's fourth tally of the campaign came on each side of the first intermission, with both goals being set up by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid. But they proved to be not enough, as the Blues found some life after their first goal and were able to wrestle the victory away late in an evenly-matched third period to end their seven-game skid (0-5-2).

"I thought we had a good start," Mattias Ekholm said. "I thought we had a good half somewhere in there. When they got their first one, we got on our heels a little bit, then they got another one.

"But still, coming back from that second period, knowing to win a game to win on the road that you just win a period, I thought we had our looks. I think we can do a better job of imposing our will a little bit more in that third and maybe earning that win. We had some glimpses, but I think we can do more."