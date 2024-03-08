PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sabres

BUFFALO, NY – The deadline is in the dust and the home stretch has arrived.

Friday's trade embargo is now in effect as the Oilers added forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick plus defenceman Troy Stecher to the team that already had the best winning percentage in the NHL since November 24 with an outstanding .779 mark thanks to a 33-9-1 record.

A 4-2 defeat to the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Thursday ended Edmonton's five-game win streak and put a bit of a damper on the exciting additions to the roster, but the team has a chance to bounce back in a big way this weekend with back-to-back games starting Saturday in Buffalo.

"I think sometimes with the trade deadline, when you pick up some new players, you kind of take your foot off the gas a bit, thinking the new guys are going to come in and put the team over top," Ryan McLeod said. "But we've got to get back to what we did before. We're a hard-working team, so just getting back to that, doing the little basics, little details, and I think we'll be good."

"Sometimes that's just what happens," Mattias Ekholm added. "Throughout the season, you have an off game. Hopefully that's what that was. We lost it in the first period and came out way too flat and that can't happen, but we've had some really solid efforts before that, so we don't take it too hard. But at the same time, you've got to learn from it."