PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Lightning

The Oilers dropped to two straight defeats with the 7-4 loss, bringing their overall record to 9-9-4 on the season. However, Knoblauch was pleased with how hard his team worked in the final 20 minutes while still emphasizing their need to improve on the defensive side of the puck.
"For a team that's not happy with the way they're playing and feeling very discouraged, I liked the energy," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, they're disappointed, but they're pushing hard. I don't necessarily like the defensive details of our game, but they're pushing and they have the energy. They feel like any game that they have a chance to win."
Tomasek, a newcomer to the NHL this season, acknowledged that it's beneficial to have the opportunity to make changes after losses and respond so quickly, as the Oilers look forward to the chance to answer back 24 hours later in Tampa in the second half of a back-to-back set.
"That's the good thing, I guess, about the league -- you travel a lot, you play a lot, but we have to change some things for sure," he said. "That's too many goals against, so we gotta find a way to be better, especially on a long road trip like this. Tomorrow's another day and a new chance."
The Oilers will have their work cut out for them against the Lightning, who have beaten the Oilers in 10 of their last 11 games in Tampa.
It will be a clash of titans offensively with Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl all ranking in the active top five for multi-point games since 2022-23. It will take an all-around effort to defeat a team with multiple Stanley Cup winners.
“Obviously, we have the best players in the league,” Tomasek said, “It’s not easy, but you have to try and find a way to help the team.”
Tampa Bay is in unfamiliar territory at the moment, barely clinging on to an Eastern Conference wild card position at 10-7-2. They are coming off of a commanding 5-1 victory against the Devils, in which Jake Guentzel recorded a hat-trick.