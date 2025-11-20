PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Lightning

TAMPA, FL – Close, but not close enough.

It was a frustrating result against the Washington Capitals, as the Oilers couldn’t dig themselves out of multiple two-goal deficits in a 7-4 defeat on Wednesday in the first of back-to-back games that will conclude on Thursday at Benchmark International Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a hectic first period in the U.S. capital where goals were flying from both sides, with Edmonton receiving both of its tallies courtesy of defenceman Darnell Nurse after the Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening 6:04 of regulation off goals from Russian forwards Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin.

"It's nice to contribute," Nurse said. "I think it's been a while since I helped out on that side of the ice, but for us, wins and keeping the puck out of our net is the most important part right now."

The Capitals led 3-2 entering the middle frame, where Ryan Leonard scored the lone tally to restore the two-goal lead, but Edmonton's desire for another third-period comeback started only 2:41 into the third period when forward David Tomasek kicked a pass to his stick and buried his second-ever NHL goal.

"You try to do whatever you can to get more time, keep playing and be in the lineup," Tomasek said. "This obviously helps the player and their confidence, because it's all about confidence. But it's too bad. They scored a couple of minutes after that on an odd-man rush."