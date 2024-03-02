PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kraken

No. 93 wants to see the Oilers build more on their defensive game early in contests after conceding the opening goal for the fifth straight time on Wednesday, and it’ll have to happen much earlier on Saturday with the Oilers and Kraken set to wrap up the season series with a matinée meeting at Climate Pledge Arena.
“I think it's our mindset for any game really, but it's keeping it simple early and just kind of building our forecheck and forcing ourselves to get skating,” he said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to give the puck up to go get it back, and when we're playing our best, that's kind of our mindset and how we kind of build games throughout the full 60.
“Tomorrow, that will be important. We're travelling today and then an early start tomorrow, so we want to get our legs going right away. You're not going to be able to pick your way through the neutral zone all the time. It's just putting pucks deep and kind of building a game from that.”
The Oilers have enjoyed success against their relatively new Pacific rivals, having won five straight meetings and winning eight of their 10 matchups all-time since the Kraken joined the League as an expansion side in 2021.
Edmonton will be hoping to deny the Kraken their 100th win in franchise history and hand them their 100th loss, with the Kraken going 99-99-25 in 224 games.
If Seattle wins, they'll become the seventh-fastest active team in the NHL to reach 100 regular season wins ahead of the Oilers, who reached 100 wins in 232 games.
Seattle has been surging as of late, winning five of their last seven games (four in regulation) as they try to chase down a playoff spot.
The Kraken are seven points back of the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators for the Wild Card spots in the Western Conference and will begin a busy month of March on Saturday versus Edmonton that includes 14 games – half of which will be against teams that currently occupy a playoff spot in the West.