PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kraken

SEATTLE, WA – After finishing a five-game homestand with two straight victories, the Edmonton Oilers will begin a weekend back-to-back on Saturday afternoon when they head to Climate Pledge Arena for a Pacific Division matchup with the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton will then return home to Rogers Place to host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Wednesday that was capped off by Connor McDavid’s first goal in 11 games in sudden death that went along with the captain's two assists in the victory, extending his home point streak to 24 games (13G, 44A) with his sixth straight multi-point outing.

Zach Hyman also reached the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career, recording goals in the first and second periods against St. Louis to become the second player in the League this season to reach the mark behind only Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Stuart Skinner was steady between the pipes, making 32 saves to secure his second consecutive victory and improve to 27-13-2 on the season with a 2.68 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 appearances.

The Edmonton product is set to receive the start on Saturday in Seattle before Calvin Pickard takes the crease for Sunday's matchup at home with Pittsburgh.

Skinner's biggest contribution on Wednesday came in the final frame when he shut the door on a Blues’ two-on-none to come up with a game-defining blocker stop for him and his teammates, helping the Oilers finish the game allowing two goals or less for the second straight game after having failed to do so in the previous 10 games during February.

“I think we're tightening up things, looking a little bit better and not giving up those [costly] goals,” the bench boss said. “A lot has to do with the penalty kill being so good and then also, the play of Stuart Skinner. We could’ve easily given up more than two goals in the last two games, but he has been really good.”