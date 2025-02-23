PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals

WASHINGTON, DC – Luckily for the Oilers, the opportunity to respond to Saturday's defeat in Philadelphia will arrive quickly.

After not having their best collectively coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break yesterday afternoon in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers, the Oilers will look to get their game on track against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Sunday in the second of back-to-back matinées.

The Oilers conceded four even-strength goals to the Flyers in the first two periods by way of their own mistakes at Wells Fargo Center, committing turnovers that wound up in the back of their own net before Andrei Kuzmenko's power-play goal late in the second period and an empty-netter from Rasmus Ristolainen in the final frame dampened any hopes of a late comeback from the Blue & Orange.

"I think what really cost us was the turnovers and trying to make plays when there's not a play to be made, or not being able to get the puck in deep," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game. "Four even-strength goals, and all of them were just direct result of turnover. We're not in a good position to defend because usually on turnovers, everyone's thinking something else and they capitalized."

Stuart Skinner was tagged for five goals on 31 shots, but the bench boss said his teammates in front of him didn't provide a lot of help, as every mistake they made with the puck seemingly sent the Flyers back up ice with numbers on the rush to score off a fast break or take advantage of a gap in their defence.

"We left Skins out there to dry way too many times giving up breakaways," Knoblauch said. "Two-on-nones and it wasn't a very good or sound effort by us defensively whatsoever."