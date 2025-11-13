PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

The Oilers close out a back-to-back with a trip to Nationwide Arena on Thursday to face the Blue Jackets

Edomonton Oilers v Columbus Blue Jackets

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers finish a back-to-back set on Thursday with a trip to Nationwide Arena to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 5:30pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Roslovic's second straight OT winner caps a dramatic 2-1 victory

COLUMBUS, OH – Two wins on the bounce.

After Jack Roslovic went back-to-back in overtime on Wednesday to secure the Edmonton Oilers a hard-earned 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, they'll be aiming to go back-to-back to win their third straight game on Thursday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Roslovic returns to his hometown for the first time as an Oiler with a two-game sudden-death scoring streak intact, having completed the comeback three days earlier against these very same Blue Jackets just 58 seconds into overtime before doing it again last night against the Flyers 1:19 into the extra frame.

After a mishandled puck from defenceman Cam York was pounced on by Roslovic and Matt Savoie to crease a 2-on-0 rush, the rookie set up his teammate with his second assist of the night, registering the overtime tally for a second straight game and giving the Oilers two straight victories.

"We were playing great," Roslovic said. "They're a stingy defensive team, but I think we did a good job of staying patient and playing well defensively. For the second period, we dominated in their zone, so it's good to stack some wins."

Jack chats after scoring the OT winner for the second game in a row

Evan Bouchard scored in the last minute of the opening frame during a dominating stretch from the Oilers in the middle of the first and second periods, outshooting the Flyers 16-0 but failing to generate any more offence before Matvei Michkov tied it on the power play 4:22 before the intermission.

"We knew going in that we were going to have to be patient, because Philadelphia is one of the better defensive teams," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game. "They don't give up very much. If you fall into the trap and expect a bunch of scoring chances and force things, that's where they're going to capitalize and go the other way. So we need to be focused, patient and not force things.

"They had some good scoring chances, but overall, I thought our guys did a pretty good job."

A tight defensive third period nearly ended in heartbreak for the Oilers when Travis Konecny scored with 25.5 seconds left, but an offside review against the Flyers allowed the Oilers to escape to overtime, where Roslovic avoided offside and finished Savoie's feed in overtime for the second game in a row.

Roslovic scores his second straight OT winner in a 2-1 Oilers victory

Roslovic now has 10 points (5G, 5A) over his last nine games, receiving power-play time and playing in a top-six role next to Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin on the second line at even strength.

"Jack has been a great addition to our team at five on five, on the power play and obviously in overtime," Knoblauch said. "We wanted more speed. I don't think you can have enough speed in your lineup, and he helps with that; also, some secondary scoring. We're fortunate to have him."

This will be the second meeting between the Oilers & Blue Jackets this week to close out their season series after Roslovic's first overtime heroics on Monday gave his side a 5-4 comeback victory after Connor McDavid's pair of terrific goals and Jake Walman's late shorthanded equalizer in the third period.

The Blue Jackets bounced back with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday before returning home to Nationwide Arena to begin a three-game homestand tonight. The Oilers are looking for their first win in Columbus since a 4-1 win on Oct. 30, 2019, having lost each of their last four visits.

