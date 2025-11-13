PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH – Two wins on the bounce.

After Jack Roslovic went back-to-back in overtime on Wednesday to secure the Edmonton Oilers a hard-earned 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, they'll be aiming to go back-to-back to win their third straight game on Thursday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Roslovic returns to his hometown for the first time as an Oiler with a two-game sudden-death scoring streak intact, having completed the comeback three days earlier against these very same Blue Jackets just 58 seconds into overtime before doing it again last night against the Flyers 1:19 into the extra frame.

After a mishandled puck from defenceman Cam York was pounced on by Roslovic and Matt Savoie to crease a 2-on-0 rush, the rookie set up his teammate with his second assist of the night, registering the overtime tally for a second straight game and giving the Oilers two straight victories.

"We were playing great," Roslovic said. "They're a stingy defensive team, but I think we did a good job of staying patient and playing well defensively. For the second period, we dominated in their zone, so it's good to stack some wins."