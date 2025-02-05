PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blackhawks

Connor McDavid recorded his 22nd goal of the season in the second period and finished with a goal and two assists to give the captain points in seven of his last eight games (6G, 6A).

Draisaitl posted his 27th multi-point night of the campaign with a goal and an assist and now trails Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon by one point for the NHL lead in points to go along with his four-goal lead over Toronto’s William Nylander (33) in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Evan Bouchard snagged two assists and has the second-most points (17) and the best plus/minus (+14) among NHL defencemen since Dec. 29.

The victory moved the Oilers into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 33-16-4 record following Vegas’ defeat to the New York Islanders – their rivals’ fourth straight defeat and 10th loss over their last 12 games.

“Your best players come up big with some huge plays... so it was good that we stuck with it,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We've seen that a lot this year."

The Oilers are 5-4-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season and will take on a struggling Blackhawks team they’ve beaten in seven of their last eight meetings, and four straight times at United Center.

Edmonton had to rally to a 4-3 victory in their last meeting in Chicago back on Jan. 11 after falling behind 2-0 in the first period, but goals from Vasily Podkolzin, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry tied things at 3-3 before Zach Hyman scored the winner 7:18 into the third.