PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Oilers look to win their fifth straight visit to United Center on Wednesday when they conclude back-to-back road games against the Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers v St Louis Blues

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers look to win their fifth straight game at United Center on Wednesday night when they conclude back-to-back road games against the Chicago Blackhawks.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30 MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Brown scores the OT winner Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Blues

CHICAGO, IL – Back-to-back against the Blackhawks.

Following Tuesday’s character 3-2 overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues, the Edmonton Oilers will look to string together consecutive victories and win a fifth straight visit to United Center on Wednesday in the second of back-to-back games against the Blackhawks.

The Oilers trailed 2-1 to the Blues with 11 minutes remaining before forward Leon Draisaitl forced extra time with his league-leading 37th goal of the campaign with 2:14 left in regulation at six-on-five, leading to winger Connor Brown notching his first career overtime goal that ended his 21-game goalless drought and earned the Oilers the extra point.

"I think it was a little bit of an up-and-down kind of game for us," Draisaitl said post-game. "I thought we were alright in the first – pretty good actually – and then not good in the second and gave up a couple in the third. But it's a fun way to get two points, which is all that matters."

"I think we dipped a little bit there for a little while. It wasn't our best, but obviously, good teams find ways to win hockey games at all times," he added. "To come back from that obviously shows a lot of character."

Leon speaks after scoring in Tuesday's overtime win in St. Louis

Connor McDavid recorded his 22nd goal of the season in the second period and finished with a goal and two assists to give the captain points in seven of his last eight games (6G, 6A).

Draisaitl posted his 27th multi-point night of the campaign with a goal and an assist and now trails Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon by one point for the NHL lead in points to go along with his four-goal lead over Toronto’s William Nylander (33) in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Evan Bouchard snagged two assists and has the second-most points (17) and the best plus/minus (+14) among NHL defencemen since Dec. 29.

The victory moved the Oilers into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 33-16-4 record following Vegas’ defeat to the New York Islanders – their rivals’ fourth straight defeat and 10th loss over their last 12 games.

“Your best players come up big with some huge plays... so it was good that we stuck with it,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We've seen that a lot this year."

The Oilers are 5-4-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season and will take on a struggling Blackhawks team they’ve beaten in seven of their last eight meetings, and four straight times at United Center.

Edmonton had to rally to a 4-3 victory in their last meeting in Chicago back on Jan. 11 after falling behind 2-0 in the first period, but goals from Vasily Podkolzin, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry tied things at 3-3 before Zach Hyman scored the winner 7:18 into the third.

Kris speaks after Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis

Draisaitl had two assists in their last victory at United Center and is riding a mind-blowing 17-game point streak against the Blackhawks, totalling 33 points (13G, 20A). Edmonton’s Dynamic Duo has punished Chicago over their careers with 31 points (11G, 22A) in 22 career games for McDavid while Leon Draisaitl has 39 points (17 G, 22 A) in 26 career meetings.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to get the start for the Oilers following Stuart Skinner’s 20-save victory on Tuesday, which moved him to 12-3-1 this season in games that come after a defeat.

Pickard has won nine of his last 10 starts with a 2.51 GAA and .905 SV% but hasn’t had the best results this season versus the Blackhawks, allowing eight goals in two starts (1-1-0, 4.09 GAA and .810 SV%).

Adam Henrique was out of the lineup for Tuesday's win because of illness after it was Mattias Ekholm who missed Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs because of a sickness, with the Oilers battling a bit of a bug in the dressing room right now.

Henrique's absence prompted the return of Noah Philp to the lineup and the centre finished with 7:35 of ice time after starting on the third line with Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen, who played in his 500th NHL game against his former team in the Blues.

Defenceman Troy Stecher could potentially draw back in on the back end for the Oilers against the Blackhawks to allow John Klingberg some load management following the Swede's first three games back in the NHL from over a season out of action recovering from double hip surgery.

Klingberg played 15:55 on Tuesday in St. Louis after the omittance of Ekholm on Saturday resulted in him playing north of 20 minutes against the Maple Leafs (20:46).

