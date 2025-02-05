PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blackhawks

Draisaitl had two assists in their last victory at United Center and is riding a mind-blowing 17-game point streak against the Blackhawks, totalling 33 points (13G, 20A). Edmonton’s Dynamic Duo has punished Chicago over their careers with 31 points (11G, 22A) in 22 career games for McDavid while Leon Draisaitl has 39 points (17 G, 22 A) in 26 career meetings.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to get the start for the Oilers following Stuart Skinner’s 20-save victory on Tuesday, which moved him to 12-3-1 this season in games that come after a defeat.
Pickard has won nine of his last 10 starts with a 2.51 GAA and .905 SV% but hasn’t had the best results this season versus the Blackhawks, allowing eight goals in two starts (1-1-0, 4.09 GAA and .810 SV%).
Adam Henrique was out of the lineup for Tuesday's win because of illness after it was Mattias Ekholm who missed Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs because of a sickness, with the Oilers battling a bit of a bug in the dressing room right now.
Henrique's absence prompted the return of Noah Philp to the lineup and the centre finished with 7:35 of ice time after starting on the third line with Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen, who played in his 500th NHL game against his former team in the Blues.
Defenceman Troy Stecher could potentially draw back in on the back end for the Oilers against the Blackhawks to allow John Klingberg some load management following the Swede's first three games back in the NHL from over a season out of action recovering from double hip surgery.
Klingberg played 15:55 on Tuesday in St. Louis after the omittance of Ekholm on Saturday resulted in him playing north of 20 minutes against the Maple Leafs (20:46).