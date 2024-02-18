POST-GAME: Perry impresses on 'Hart' line with McDavid & Draisaitl

DALLAS, TX – At the ‘Hart’ of Edmonton’s top line on Saturday afternoon in the Lone Star State?

Corey Perry.

It’s not often you have three players who had earned Hart Trophies on the same line; in fact, it had only occurred once in NHL history during the 1947-48 season with the 'Punch Line’ of Elmer Lach, Toe Blake and Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard on the Montreal Canadiens, who are all in the Hall of Fame.

“If you can get them the puck, they usually do good things, so it's a focus of ours,” said Evan Bouchard, the overtime hero, talking about the talent on Edmonton’s first unit. “Get them the puck in good spaces and just watch what they can do.”

The ‘Punch Line’ stood as the only line with three concurrent Hart winners until Head Coach Kris Knoblauch put a trio of former League MVPs on Edmonton’s roster in Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and the recently-arrived Corey Perry together for his team’s tough matinée test against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

“Well, I think it's pretty fun,” Perry said post-game on Saturday afternoon. “They're two tremendous players. They see the ice very well."