POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists

EDMONTON, AB – Saturday night in Los Angeles, it was game 600.

Tuesday night in Edmonton, it was point 900... and then some.

The milestone stretch continued for Oilers captain Connor McDavid as he recorded career points 899 and 900, followed by 901, 902 and 903 for good measure with a goal and four assists to lead Edmonton to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers for their sixth consecutive win.

McDavid became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 900 points, doing so in his 602nd game to slot in behind Wayne Gretzky (385), Mario Lemieux (463), Mike Bossy (582) and Peter Stastny (599).

Another Oilers legend, Jari Kurri, is sixth on the all-time list, hitting 900 points in 632 games.

McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and an assist during Tuesday's triumph, is now up to 786 career points in 673 games.