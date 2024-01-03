POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists

Oilers captain becomes the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 900 points, doing so in 602 games to trail only Gretzky, Lemieux, Bossy and Stastny

GettyImages-1895742553
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Saturday night in Los Angeles, it was game 600.

Tuesday night in Edmonton, it was point 900... and then some.

The milestone stretch continued for Oilers captain Connor McDavid as he recorded career points 899 and 900, followed by 901, 902 and 903 for good measure with a goal and four assists to lead Edmonton to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers for their sixth consecutive win.

McDavid became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 900 points, doing so in his 602nd game to slot in behind Wayne Gretzky (385), Mario Lemieux (463), Mike Bossy (582) and Peter Stastny (599).

Another Oilers legend, Jari Kurri, is sixth on the all-time list, hitting 900 points in 632 games.

McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and an assist during Tuesday's triumph, is now up to 786 career points in 673 games.

McDavid records career point 900 with a brilliant pass to Hyman

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks
BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles

BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers
GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year

GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2 (12.31.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks
POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance

POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO) (12.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (12.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings
RELEASE: Lavoie recalled on emergency basis

RELEASE: Lavoie recalled on emergency basis
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (12.30.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 0 (12.28.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks (12.28.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks (12.28.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Rangers 3

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Rangers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Rangers (12.22.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Rangers