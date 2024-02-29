POST-GAME: Hard-working Hyman hits 40-goal milestone

Hyman's coach and teammates praised his relentless work ethic, positive attitude and ability to put himself in position to score when asked about his 40-goal milestone after Wednesday's win.

"On the forecheck recovering pucks, I don't think anyone's better than he is around the league," said bench boss Kris Knoblauch. "He manages to get a 50-50 puck 90 percent of the time. It's a good skill ... and then the goal scoring. Obviously he's playing with a pretty good player most nights with Connor at centre, but he's got to find a way to do it, and he's pretty good around the net, whether it's not getting his stick tied up, or finding soft spots around the net. That's hockey smarts."

"So happy for him," McDavid said. "He's a guy that brings it every single day, brings it with a positive attitude, a smile on his face. Even when things aren't going well, he shows up and is the same every day, and it's great to see him get rewarded. He's been playing been great this year. He's banging in goals left, right and centre, and it's been great for our team."

"That's incredible, I'm extremely happy for him, extremely proud of him," added goaltender Stuart Skinner. "He deserves that. He's such a hard worker. And not only that, but the best thing about Hyms is the type of person he is off the ice. He's one of the best guys. He's always in a good mood no matter what's going on. And that goes a long way, especially in long seasons."