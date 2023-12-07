POST-GAME: Foegele, McLeod & Janmark making up a confident, trustworthy third line

EDMONTON, AB – Since its assembly before the start of Edmonton’s five-game win streak, the Oilers third line of Mattias Janmark, Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele has been a trusted trio by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and his coaching staff that’s followed through on that responsibility.

It’s a level of belief in the unit that’s been built through hard work in practice, and their attention to detail and individual confidence awarded them the opening faceoff on Wednesday where they set the tone with an early goal as part of a resounding 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes – the Blue & Orange's fifth win in a row and the first game of a six-game homestand at Rogers Place.

“A couple of things I was thinking about was one – they were outstanding in practice,” Knoblauch said of rewarding the line with the opening shift. “They worked really hard and they looked really good, so that allows me to give them confidence and the start... I think they earned my trust just with the way they've been playing and certainly, what they did in practice the week before.”

As the Oilers worked their way up the ice on their first breakout, Janmark took a hit at the blueline to negate an icing as Warren Foegele pursued the puck on the forecheck.

The left-shot winger, who plays his off-wing on the right alongside Janmark and McLeod, took the puck away from Canes' defenceman Jaccob Slavin and fired it in front to his centreman, who went five-hole on Pyotr Kochetkov to open the scoring just 28 seconds into regulation.