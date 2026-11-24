“Yeah, it doesn’t seem like that’s even a possibility that someone could be doing that, but if there’s somebody that would come to mind, it’d be him,” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “He’s definitely proven that throughout his career and is continuing to do it even now. It’s impressive what he’s doing.”

McDavid had a 23-game point streak from the start of the season, which is tied for fourth longest in NHL history behind Gretzky with the Oilers (30) in 1982-83 and (51) in 1983-84, and Mats Sundin (30) of the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93.

McDavid’s streak came to an end in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, but he came right back with two assists in a 7-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and one assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

“I would say that there are guys that are, and don’t take this in a bad way, consumed with the game in every way,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They know what’s going on in the League, they know the statistics of other players, they know what they’re doing. Everything they do is about the game and they don’t take it for granted.

“There are not many guys like that. They live for the game. Connor McDavid is one of those guys. Sidney Crosby is one of those guys. Nathan MacKinnon is one of those guys. It’s all about the game. They’ll deal with other things in life after their careers are over, but it’s pretty impressive to be around how dedicated they are to the sport.”

McDavid is driven by his desire to win the Stanley Cup. Edmonton came close twice with him as its captain, losing in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025.

The Oilers were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks last season, and though it was a disappointing result for them, a longer offseason did give McDavid and the rest of the team a chance to recharge.

Edmonton made a coaching change prior to his season, replacing Kris Knoblauch with Mike Babcock, which also has seemingly rejuvenated McDavid.

“It’s actually been really fun to have things so new here in Edmonton,” McDavid said. “It’s been really fun to just dive in and just have to sink your teeth into a new system and a new kind of way of playing. It’s kind of left my own game secondary. I’m just trying to take care of the things that I need to do within the system, and those things have been happening and it’s kind of just been a byproduct of everybody playing well.

“When the team is winning games, individual stuff happens like that and I’ve definitely been the benefactor of some great team play.”

The Oilers (17-5-4) has not won the NHL Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the regular season since 1986-87, which was also the last time it finished first in its division. The Oilers went on to win the Stanley Cup for the third time that season.

New York Islanders coach Peter DeBoer feels McDavid is even more driven than usual.

“I’ve coached against him and I coached him (for Canada) at the Olympics and 4 Nations (Face-Off) and I just see a man on a mission,” DeBoer said before a 4-0 loss to the Oilers earlier this season. “I was so impressed at both those events on his will to win, to do anything to win. There was nobody that wanted to win more than him and no one more devastated when we didn’t than him.

“I see a guy that has a desperation level to his game right now to show people that he is a winner and he is, there’s no doubt. You couldn’t play a better game than that Olympic gold medal game (OT loss to the U.S.). It was just one of those 100 games that you don’t win when you play like that. He’s out obviously to answer those questions and you can see it, he’s a man on a mission.”

Selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid has helped transform the Oilers into a perennial Stanley Cup contender after they missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons from 2006-2007 to 2015-16.