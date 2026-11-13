'No reason why' McDavid can't reach 200 points for Oilers, Kurri says

A three-time winner of the Hart Trophy, voted as the NHL’s most valuable player in 2017, 2021 and 2023, McDavid has somehow elevated his play to another level this season, with points in each of Edmonton’s first 20 games.

He is the fourth different player in NHL history to earn at least a point in each of the first 20 games of a season, joining Gretzky (three times, including a record 51-game point streak to open the 1983-84 season), Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) and Dany Heatley (22 games in 2005-06).

“Right now, Connor McDavid is one of the greatest players in the National Hockey League,” Tikkanen said. “If had played in our time, I don’t know because we had it little bit rougher, but right now, he’s one of the greatest skaters and he’s doing whatever he wants out there. He has great help with (forward Leon) Draisaitl, who is playing great. They’re two of the top players in the NHL right now.

“So I hope he’s going to win the Stanley Cup one day. That’s what he wants, nothing else.”

McDavid came close to winning the Cup when Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final and lost to Florida again in six games in the 2025 Cup Final.

Kurri, a 2001 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who ranks 22nd in NHL history with 601 goals and 25th in points with 1,398, said he believes McDavid is a man on a mission this season after the Oilers lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the playoffs last season.

“I think he’s so motivated right now,” Kurri said. “He so much wants to win and he does it night after night. He lost twice in the Final and I know when you lose in the Final how much it hurts. But he bounced back and he wants that. He was so close and it drives him so much.”