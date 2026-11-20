To mark the first quarter of the 2026-27 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, given annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
Trophy Tracker: McDavid unanimous Hart pick as League MVP with Oilers
Kaprizov, MacKinnon also among favorites at first quarter of season by NHL.com panel
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Connor McDavid is making and chasing NHL history this season, playing at near 200-point pace, on the score sheet in every game until Thursday night, simply dominating.
But you didn't really expect him to put the focus on himself, did you?
Not a chance. Not McDavid. Certainly not through the first quarter of what is shaping up to be the best of his 12 seasons in the NHL, the kind of season nobody this side of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux have had, and the kind that makes him NHL.com's unanimous selection as the favorite to win the Hart Trophy for the fourth time in his career.
"You know what, it's actually been really fun to have things so new here in Edmonton," McDavid said earlier this month. "It's been really fun to just dive in and just have to kind of sink your teeth into a new system, a new way of playing, and it's kind of left my own game secondary. Just trying to take care of the things that I need to do within the system."
He, of course, means being in the right spots on the forecheck, aggressive with his backchecking, being diligent away from the puck, defending well, being physical and playing within the structure defined by first-year Oilers coach Mike Babcock.
"We've all got to adhere to that structure and then you find your game within that game," Babcock said, "and he's been spectacular at that."
Let's dive into the spectacular.
McDavid has an almost overwhelming list of accomplishments so far.
He leads the NHL with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) through 24 games, a 192-point pace. He was on a 200-point pace until he was held without a point for the first time this season in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
Gretzky is the only player in NHL history to score at least 200 points in a single season. He did it four times between 1981-86, including his NHL-record 215 points in 1985-86.
McDavid is a five-point game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, SNP, SNW, SNO) from getting back on a 200-point pace. He has three already this season.
He hit the 50-point mark in Edmonton's 21st game, the fastest to 50 since Lemieux did it in 18 games in 1995-96. He joined Lemieux (three times), Gretzky (three times), Bernie Nicholls and Mike Bossy as the only players to reach 50 points in 21 games or fewer.
His 23-game point streak was the longest of his career and tied with Gretzky (1988-89) for the fourth longest season-opening run in NHL history (Gretzky owns the record at 51 games to start the 1983-84 season). He also had a 30-game streak to start 1982-83, which was matched by Mats Sundin in 1992-93.
McDavid has already matched Gretzky as the fastest to 40 assists in a season (22 games), and he became the fastest to 30 assists in his 15th game, breaking Gretzky's record of 16 games in 1984-85.
He also set the NHL record for longest assist streak to start a season at 18 games, shattering the record of 12 that was previously shared by Gretzky (1982-83), Ken Linseman (1985-86) and Sebastian Aho (2018-19).
"When the team is winning games, individual stuff happens like that," McDavid said, "and I've definitely been the benefactor of some great team play."
Humble as ever even as makes and chases NHL history.
"It's just not real," teammate Leon Draisaitl said earlier this season.
Except it is. And it's fantastic.
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1- basis):
Connor McDavid, Oilers, 75 points (15 first-place votes); Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, 50 points; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, 38; Leon Draisaitl, Oilers, 16; Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, 11; Quinn Hughes, Wild, 8; Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, 7; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 7; Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, 5; Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks, 3; Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, 1; Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth, 1; Leo Carlsson, Ducks, 1; Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, 1; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, 1