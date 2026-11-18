McDavid also passed Gretzky for most power-play points in franchise history with 441 (101 goals, 340 assists). Gretzky had 439 (125 goals, 314 assists).

“Connor is an unbelievable player,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “A spectacular talent. His drivetrain and his push for excellence is the thing that impresses me more than the talent. That, for me, is what separates him. He wants to be better all the time. When you show your team that, that’s leadership.”

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk is also impressed with what he’s seen from McDavid this season.

“McDavid’s controlling every single game he’s playing right now,” Tkachuk said. “He’s on a whole different level than anyone else in the League right now. They are a tough challenge, and we weren’t able to answer it.”

Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Kasperi Kapanen each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (17-3-3), who won their sixth consecutive game and have won nine of 11. Devon Levi, who had his bid for a second consecutive shutout end with 6:19 left the third period, made 20 saves.

Tkachuk scored twice and pushed his point streak to nine games for the Panthers (12-8-3), who saw their four-game point streak (3-0-1) end in a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, both won by Florida. Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves.

“They played really well,” said Tkachuk, whose team trailed 4-0 before he scored his first of the game. “I thought we both did. Actually, it was a good first period and they were up two goals. They capitalized on their power play. We had our chances. We did not capitalize and they won some battles.”

Kapanen gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 9:57 of the first period after Mattias Ekholm’s shot from the slot hit Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola. Ekholm got to the loose puck in the left face-off circle, spun and slipped a shot past Markstrom.