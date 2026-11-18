SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist in extending his season-opening point streak to 23 games, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.
McDavid runs season-opening point streak to 23, Oilers hold off Panthers
Has goal, assist; Podkolzin, Draisaitl, Kapanen each gets three points in Edmonton’s sixth straight win
McDavid tied Wayne Gretzky (1988-89 season) for the fourth-longest such streak in NHL history. Only Gretzky (51 games in 1983-84 and 30 games in 1982-83) and Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) have posted longer streaks from the start of the season.
McDavid also passed Gretzky for most power-play points in franchise history with 441 (101 goals, 340 assists). Gretzky had 439 (125 goals, 314 assists).
“Connor is an unbelievable player,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “A spectacular talent. His drivetrain and his push for excellence is the thing that impresses me more than the talent. That, for me, is what separates him. He wants to be better all the time. When you show your team that, that’s leadership.”
Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk is also impressed with what he’s seen from McDavid this season.
“McDavid’s controlling every single game he’s playing right now,” Tkachuk said. “He’s on a whole different level than anyone else in the League right now. They are a tough challenge, and we weren’t able to answer it.”
Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Kasperi Kapanen each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (17-3-3), who won their sixth consecutive game and have won nine of 11. Devon Levi, who had his bid for a second consecutive shutout end with 6:19 left the third period, made 20 saves.
Tkachuk scored twice and pushed his point streak to nine games for the Panthers (12-8-3), who saw their four-game point streak (3-0-1) end in a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, both won by Florida. Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves.
“They played really well,” said Tkachuk, whose team trailed 4-0 before he scored his first of the game. “I thought we both did. Actually, it was a good first period and they were up two goals. They capitalized on their power play. We had our chances. We did not capitalize and they won some battles.”
Kapanen gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 9:57 of the first period after Mattias Ekholm’s shot from the slot hit Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola. Ekholm got to the loose puck in the left face-off circle, spun and slipped a shot past Markstrom.
McDavid made it 2-0 on the power play at 16:27. He got to a rebound near the right post, pulled it in and went high on Markstrom.
Podkolzin pushed it to 3-0 at 8:08 of the second period. After Florida turned the puck over in the offensive zone, Draisaitl brought it up on a 3-on-2 and sent it to Kapanen, who fed Podkolzin for the finish from the left hash marks.
That assist gave Draisaitl a 10-game point streak for the 12th time in his career (20 points; nine goals, 11 assists).
Podkolzin then scored his second of the game at 14:23, this one on the power play, one-timing a pass from Draisaitl over the glove to make it 4-0.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Podkolzin said. “Happy to help.”
The Oilers, who entered the game with the second-ranked power play in the NHL (34.2 percent), were 2-for-4 on the man-advantage.
“The power play was good, obviously,” Babcock said, “but I thought we controlled the game. It was a big game for us.”
Tkachuk cut it to 4-1 at 13:51 of the third. Sam Bennett won a puck battle behind the net and sent a pass to Tkachuk standing alone in front, where he lifted a shot off the crossbar and in.
Tkachuk’s second of the game pulled the Panthers within 4-2 at 16:50. His shot from the left point skipped past Levi after appearing to deflect off the skate of Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy.
“When you’re down 4-0 going into the third, you have to play with some pride,” Tkachuk said. “Whether you come back or not, you have to show you’re not quitting. I think we showed that. It was just a little too late.”
Draisaitl then scored into an empty net at 19:27 for the 5-2 final.
“We just needed one piece of our game to be a bit more special than the other,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re a pretty good penalty-kill team, and we gave up two. That hurts.”
NOTES: Tkachuk has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) during his point streak. He now has three nine-game point streaks since joining the Panthers before the 2022-23 season. The only player in franchise history with more is Aleksander Barkov (four). … McDavid (28 points; eight goals, 20 assists in 11 road games) is averaging 2.54 points per game on the road this season and is on pace for 106 points. He would pass Gretzky (104 in 1985-86 and 1984-85) for the most in a season. … The Oilers (10-0-1) became the fifth team in NHL history to have 10 road wins in a single season in 11 games or fewer. … Levi (10-1-0 in 11 games) required the fewest games to reach 10 career wins with Edmonton. He also required the fewest games to reach 10 wins in a season for the Oilers, besting Mikko Koskinen (12 games in 2021-22).