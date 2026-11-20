FIRST PERIOD

12:41: Mathieu Joseph has the puck whacked off his stick on a shorthanded breakaway that doesn't draw a call. That would've been sweet from the forward who spent four seasons with the Lightning from 2017-21 and won two Stanley Cups with the club.

5:46: The Oilers get four shots on their first power play of the night but can't beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with any of them. Both teams are 0-for-1 after their first chances with the man advantage.

END OF 1 | No scoring.

Shots: EDM 7, TBL 3

Power Play: EDM 0-for-1, TBL 0-for-1