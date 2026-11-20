The Hurricanes are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Thursday following back-to-back wins over the Seattle Kraken over in Finland as part of the NHL Global Series and appear fully healthy after netminder Pyotr Kochetkov was well enough to play from an illness that'd been impacting their netminder.

Carolina is also playing a back-to-back this weekend, but they'll be on the road to face the Rangers on Sunday in another afternoon tilt. Hurricanes netminders Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov will split the duties, with the Oilers having already seen the former in their previous meeting of the season.

"We're changing a whole lot. That's not what we do. They're not trying to surprise us tomorrow, and we're not trying to surprise them. They have more guys than we did when we last played them. They're going to be a deep team, and we've tried to, by moving people around, get a little deeper so we can come at you shift after shift, and that's our plan."

Nugent-Hopkins wasn’t on the ice for Friday’s practice at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh and could be poised to miss a fourth straight game due to an undisclosed issue, with Babcock saying that he was meeting with the team doctors today and would have more of an update tomorrow ahead of puck drop on No. 93.

Forward Filip Hallander was on the top line during Friday’s practice next to Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen as the Oilers look to continue operating with McDavid & Draisaitl on separate lines.

Hallander has played the last three games for the Oilers in Nugent-Hopkins' absence and has the speed to keep up with McDavid and Kapanen should he remain in that spot on Saturday afternoon. The Oilers are engulfed in a stretch of three games in four days to close out this road trip, so beyond Hallander having to be ready to jump into the lineup whenever called upon, it's a tough challenge.

"When I came in against Philly, it was a late call in with Nuggy coming out," he said. "So you always have to stay ready, keep your fitness up, your conditioning and get your touches in practice when you can. We don't have too many practices when we play so much, but we're just trying to stay sharp and be ready mentally, because you never know when the chance is going to come."