PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

TAMPA, FL – An electric feeling surrounds the Edmonton Oilers as they prepare to put their road-warrior mentality and current six-game winning streak on the line Thursday night at Benchmark Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Given how they're playing, the Oilers have every right to feel confident heading into an arena where they've had their fair share of struggles against the Lightning over the years, winning only once on their last 13 visits (1-10-2) dating back to 2011-12.

The Oilers stretched their streak to six straight on Tuesday, improving to an NHL-best 17-3-3 overall and 10-0-1 on the road with a 5-2 win over the Panthers, where Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen each put in three-point performances along with Leon Draisaitl, who extended his point streak to 10 games with a goal & two assists.

The three forwards were realigned on the Oilers' second line together after the opening faceoff for the first time this season, and they picked up where they left off in last year's playoffs by scoring twice at even strength and continuing their collective dominance of their opponents, having outscored opposition 25-8 for a 74 percent goal share when on the ice together.

Edmonton went 2-for-4 on the power play and have scored with the man advantage in 14 of their last 16 games, sitting with the second-best PP in the NHL at 35.1 percent behind the Anaheim Ducks (36.0 percent).

Not flying under the radar, Connor McDavid added a goal & an assist to extend his historic season-opening point streak to 23 games, totalling 56 points (13G, 42A) to match Wayne Gretzky (1988-89) for the third-longest such streak in NHL history. His power-play goal in the opening frame moved him past The Great One for the most power-play points in Oilers franchise history, and he's showing no signs of stopping with an 11-point lead on Draisaitl for the League's scoring lead.