McDavid can move into sole possession of fourth on the all-time season-opening point streak leaderboard with a point against the Lightning on Tuesday and is on pace for 200 points, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as only players to be on pace for that mark beyond the quarter mark of their season.
Devon Levi had 20 saves to win his sixth straight start, improving to 10-1-0 to set a new franchise record for the fewest games (11) to reach 10 wins, while having a 2.44 GAA, .907 save percentage and one shutout this season. The 24-year-old was on track for his second career shutout, but Matthew Tkachuk added two late third-period goals as consolation before Draisaitl added an empty-netter for his 21st goal in 23 games.
Despite their red-hot form, it's never been easy in West Florida for the Oilers.
Edmonton fell 2-1 in a tough overtime decision almost a year ago before the Lightning took the season series with a 5-2 win at Rogers Place later in the season on Mar. 23, so the challenge will be great for them, but not one they're going to be shy about when they meet for the first of two meetings.
The Lightning earned their own 5-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday, powered by former Oilers prospect Sam O'Reilly's first NHL goal. The 20-year-old O'Reilly has a goal & assist in his first four games for the Lightning, who are 14-5-2 this season and 6-2-0 during the month of November.
On the other side of the experience spectrum, Nikita Kucherov had two assists in his 900th career NHL game and leads the Lightning with eight goals and 22 assists in 22 games this season. The Russian has 16 points (5G, 11A) over an eight-game point streak against the Oilers.
Something will have to give on Tuesday, as the Oilers' best road record in the NHL at 10-0-1 will go head-to-head with the Lightning's best home record this season at 9-1-0. Tampa Bay is also 11-0-1 when scoring first for a points percentage of .958, which is better than the Oilers, who are 15-0-2 with a .941 this season.