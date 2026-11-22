ST. LOUIS, MO – Goalie Tristan Jarry will get the start, while defenceman Jake Walman is projected to draw back into the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers when they cap off a weekend back-to-back and a six-game road trip at the Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

The Oilers are coming off a 7-4 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first leg of their back-to-back on Saturday, where they allowed five goals in the second period to suffer their second straight defeat. Devon Levi stopped 29 of 36 shots against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, who showed their depth and went 3-for-5 on the power play.

Edmonton received their own depth scoring with goals from Owen Michaels and Mathieu Joseph, plus multi-point afternoons from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but they struggled to contain Carolina's deep, high-powered offence and generate their own chances after being outshot 36-15 by the Canes.

Head Coach Mike Babcock said that the Hurricanes showed their class in a measuring-stick game for the Oilers and mentioned that he could've combated their depth by splitting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on separate lines, which the bench boss did for two straight games against Florida and Tampa Bay before reverting back to using the Dynamic Duo on one line.