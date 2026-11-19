TAMPA, FL – Mathieu Joseph will always feel at home any time he’s back in Tampa.

Considering the memories 'Mojo' created here, it’s not hard to see why.

It’s easy to fall in love with a place as beautiful as Tampa Bay when you visit, but when you were drafted here in 2015 by the Lightning before going on to win two Stanley Cups with the franchise in 2020 & 2021 – the first of which came in the bubble in Edmonton – there are a lot of emotions that come rushing back every time he returns.

“It was great. I’ve spent a lot of time in this city,” Joseph said. “I was drafted here. It's always good memories. I still have friends here, and it’s always felt like a second home for me in Tampa, having been here for so long. Every time I come here, I see all these banners for the Stanley Cup runs I was a part of, and it's always a special feeling to come back here.”

Winning the Cup was special, but getting to take it back to your hometown of Montreal and fill it to the brim with poutine, as he famously did in 2021, is almost as legendary as having your name engraved on the cup itself, which he has the honour of doing twice in his career so far.

The 29-year-old hasn’t lost that excitement to win the Cup, hoping to replicate that experience with the Oilers as a vital member of their bottom six and locker-room culture.

“It was a pretty memorable day, to be honest, to be able to share that with your friends,” he said. “That feeling is so addictive that we all play for it. Since you're a kid and you want to repeat it every year, that's kind of why you play.”