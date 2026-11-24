EDMONTON, AB – Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers when they welcome their Pacific Division rivals in the Vegas Golden Knights to Rogers Place on Tuesday night for their first meeting of the season.

Nugent-Hopkins will return from a five-game absence at left wing on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen after dealing with an issue that arose late in Edmonton's 1-0 win over Toronto on Nov. 14 -- an ailment that appeared to stem from him taking a puck to the face during a home win over the Flyers three days earlier.

"I feel good now," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Something kind of happened near the end in Toronto, and I was battling that all week and dealing with that. Maybe it started a couple of weeks ago with the puck, but it stuck around on the road, and it's a long road trip without playing many games, but it's nice to be around the guys at least."

Head Coach Mike Babcock said that he wants Nugent-Hopkins to start on the wing tonight against the Golden Knights before likely moving back to center on the second or third line to provide the Oilers with some more depth up the middle, where No. 93 has played extensively over his 16 seasons with the Oilers.

"Getting Nuge back, we're going to play him on the wall here for one game, just in fairness to him to kind of get them moving again," Babcock said. "It is what it is. If you want to feel sorry for yourself, the National Hockey League doesn't feel sorry for you. You got what you got. You got to find a way to get it done.

"The good thing about it is that if you're a player who's farther down on the depth chart, you've been given every opportunity. We're trying to find some players, and that's what we're trying to do is create depth in our organization, and my part of that job is to find players."