TAMPA, FL – As per the lines at Thursday's morning skate, forward Colton Dach is expected to be elevated to the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman when the Edmonton Oilers face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

Head Coach Mike Babcock will look to replicate Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers, the Blue & Orange's sixth straight win, by splitting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl onto separate lines.

Leon Draisaitl was between Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line, as the trio looks to build on their success together, which has seen them outscore opponents 25-8 over the past two seasons when together for a 74 percent goal share.

As for the rest of the lineup, the Lightning didn't hold a pre-game skate on Thursday, so Babcock is going to be paying close attention during warmups tonight for any last-minute changes that he could make prior to puck drop to combat a deep and skilled Lightning side that's had the Oilers' number in this building over the years by winning 10 of the past 13 meetings (11-1-1).